“RECALL” Your Reps Member now, Nigerian Youths -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

Its been weeks since the #ENDSARS protest was halted by various elements of which my personal opinion, is underpinned by some political characteristics which is the sole aim of some major politicians in the country. However it has been proven over time, and historically that power still belongs to the people, and that government and all in its offices are just representatives of the body, which means at any time they should stand accountable to the people, and contrary to such, they could be replaced. And always will be replaced.

This, therefore, is premised on the various Nigerian Senators, as well as the house of representatives members across the board of each state, especially considering the current grievances of the Nigerian Youths. If the peaceful protest is hampered and will continue to be disrupted by different unfortunate elements, there’s always an assured process which we can use to erase those who mean no well for the country, this is the Recall process.

It is unfortunate that while we clamour and focus all of our energy on the #ENDSARS Protest due to the anger across the land, we close our eyes to many other alternatives during the process, we do forget quickly how much power we have collectively, which in turn can be used to turn everything around to get quick and instant result. This result would never come to no matter the protest, nor shut down unless we want to halt the relationship call Nigeria, which I am not a part of. But if we mean business then we have not been looking in the right direction.

It is true that an average Nigerian youth bother less about the way those who govern his/her affairs are elected because he/she always think their votes do not count, so they don’t think about queuing and earning the mandate of those who could have made the difference. Many of us are just not bothered about the election as much as most developed countries do, the USA is a recent example. Although personally, I do not think the power really lies in the head, in the body.

The body here refers to the senators representing each region and district of the governmental arms. I would single out the local councilors who over time have become outdated to the current political space we have, yet are being paid with the tax money of the same Nigerians pushed to the wall. Then in proper times, these representatives should be sacked or removed, or RECALLED.

What then is a Recall? A recall is a process through which voters and electorates can remove a validly elected representative from office. The recall process for Nigerian Senators and members of the House of Representatives is contained in Section 69 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), Section 110 of the Constitution also states the recall process for House of Assembly members, while Section 116 of the Electoral Act, 2010 talks about the recall process for a member of an Area Council. But many of us aren’t taking note of this power in the constitution.

We ultimately think the presidents and the governors are the problems we have, but NO, they are just the flagbearer of the larger problem, and even as well, we think getting there should be our main target, but that is also a big NO, the two dominant parties we have are engineered in a way that to be politically relevant you must go through them, history backs that for me, and you can’t implement your plans even when you get there without paying obeisance to the powers that be, thereby amputated from carrying out your real plans, that way you also join in sucking the country dry and not implementing your ideas, which is why Many Nigerians cross carpet at will with reckless abandon, that is enough to send a signal about who these people are.

It is a good movement and statement that the Nigerian youths are coming up with a political party of their own, in reference to the Youth Democratic Party, however, if we consider the panel raised for justice of those massacred at the Lekki toll gate recently, even as we await matters arising, you will know it is also important we have alternate plans should they try to pocket the growth of the party, and the only legal way is to cripple the hands that ditch us into this wraths.

Nigerian youths should start recalling their representatives, this, in fact, is long overdue, it is sadly out of this 100% politician, a mere or less than 2% have ever been successfully recalled or removed from office even when it is glaring they were not doing anything.

Yet we have seen many of them terrorize you with their extravagant lifestyles for you to see on social media, the one who would not terrorize you will call you children, then later apologize, this is people who beg for votes and then mix with a political movement who recognize nothing but themselves.

While we are becoming politically aware of our powers, let us channel this into effective change, let us rather focus on the assembly where the laws are made, not at the top, what is the point of gaining the top and losing the ground? This scenario would mean, it doesn’t matter who the governor or president is, or whatever party he belongs to, once he is surrounded by people keeping him on his toes and checking his excesses, definitely he would deliver, especially if they are not members of his party, unlike what we have today, that way, the Nigeria of our dream will begin to emanate.

Now, let us vet through the recalling processes, A member of the Senate or the House of Representatives can be recalled if there is a petition signed by more than half of the people registered to vote in that person’s constituency stating their loss of confidence in the public official.

This petition must be presented to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The next stage is the verification process by the INEC. The INEC receives this petition, it crosschecks the petition to verify that it has truly been signed by more than half of the total registered voters in that constituency and if the petition process has been in line with the law.

Then the next thing to do is for INEC to notify the Senator, Representative or Area Council member about to be recalled, telling the person that it has received a petition for their recall; INEC will issue a public notice stating the date, time, and location for the verification process; The verification process will be conducted at the polling units of the elected official, and INEC will try to match the signatures on the petition to the people who actually signed them.

These signatories must also appear in the Voters’ Register. If the numbers verified is validly found to be less than half of the registered voters in that constituency, then the recall process will be dismissed, and INEC will write to the petitioners stating that the minimum requirements for a referendum were not met.

And then there is REFERENDUM, this is a direct vote where voters answer either “YES” or “NO” to a proposal.

Section 69 (b) of the Constitution states that a referendum must be conducted by INEC within ninety days (90) of the receipt of the petition.

The referendum will be a “Yes” or “No” vote on whether the Senator, Representative, or Area Council Member should be recalled. And if a simple majority of the voters registered to vote in that official’s constituency vote “Yes”, the elected official stands recalled.

The Chairman of INEC must send a Certificate of Recall to the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, or the Chairman of an Area Council to effect the recall.

Like I always say, 2023 is around the corner, but it is the habit of most Nigerians to forget things so soon, but this year should not be such that will wash away without achieving one or two things, while we patiently wait for a newer Nigeria, I believe we have more than enough ways to win the war, no one can disenfranchise over 120, million Nigerian youths, and before I drop this pen, one great advantage of the RECALL process is, it is not region bound.

While some regions or states of the country might still want to remain in the doldrums of these political figures the ones ready for true liberation can develop at their pace, such way intelligent individuals can be used to replace these recycled people dominating the majority, yet they refer to themselves as the Nationalist, raising tattered umbrellas and broken brooms even when their inner core needs a change of strata.

Nigerian youths I repeat, you need to start recalling your Representatives. From now on

A political Scientist, and President, Association of Campus Journalist, Lagos State University.

