REJOINDER: Nigeria Will Never Be Great By Bayo Oluwasanmi -By Dr. Femi Amosun

With all due respect Mr Bayo Oluwasanmi, l take exception to your insinuation that “Nigerians are numb and dumb”. I think you, inadvertently, missed the root cause of our problems. You may wish to consider the fact that an overwhelming majority of Nigerians are illiterates or semi-illiterates. The profound implication, therefore, is lack of awareness & civil rights to dislodge incompetent and inept government in our country.

Here is what l’ve enunciated about General Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Bayo Oluwasanmi

“President Buhari doesn’t care about Nigeria or Nigerians. It would appear that his primary concern is wearing the Title of the ‘President’. Of course his die hard supporters would invoke some dark spirits to fight their fellow Nigerians they considered ‘not worthy” of criticizing the President. The unclothed truth can no longer be denied, twisted or ‘water down’ When the so-called Herdsmen started killing Nigerians, our President decided to retreat to his Aso Rock bunker; despite the alarming high level of insecurity in the country & the persistent call for the Service Chiefs to be relieved of their burden, our dear President continue to turn a blind eye; when Nigerians were been thrown out of hotels in major cities in China, our President remain numbed yet we were expected to be grateful to his Foreign Affairs Minister for “protecting the lives of Nigerians living abroad’.

Is this the same Muhammadu Buhari who executed drug pushers when he was Military Head of State 1984-1985? Perhaps we should draw his attention to the bigotry and riffle nepotism we’ve seen in this current Administration, and the humongous Corruption taking over his government.

Though the younger generations may not have had the privilege of knowing how and why Babangida and late Sanni Abacha removed Buhari as Head of State at dawn on 27 August 1985, the older generations can now rationalize the justification for his removal from power. I love history because it’s never kind to people with shady shadow.

If the President is not genuinely interested in the welfare of Nigerians, why did he put himself forward for the Presidency? If our dear President is naturally tired (age-wise), let him honourably retire. Nigerians are not interested in all the petty grumbling, fist twisting, and shootings at Aso Rock. The deep concern is about the welfare of ordinary Nigerians and our International reputation.

President Buhari may not care to listen to the ‘Voice of Reason’ (Chief Obafemi Awolowo), but till date Tunde Idiagbon children are desirable to behold everywhere. Pres. Buhari cannot continue in the same old way”

In essence, Nigeria cannot attain “Greatness” until we get to a point where an overwhelming majority are educated, or highly-educated. In the West, governments are conscious & afraid of their citizens. Sadly, the reverse is the case in Nigeria.