Remember that Teacher -By Adeleke Azeez Olalekan

Recently, the National Association of Private Schools Teachers led by Adams U.J has issued to the public, their plan to embark on proposed Nationwide protest in a bid to express the hardships, abandonment, and helplessness they are experiencing as a result of the continued closure of schools in the country.

Recall that, as a way of cushioning the effect of Covid-19 in Nigeria, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has ordered the closure of schools Nationwide indefinitely.

Advertisement

While efforts are being made to structure feasible plans to ensure reopening of schools, private schools teachers and non-teaching staff, have been hardly hit financially.

Compared to their colleagues in government owned schools whose salaries are still being paid, the private schools teachers and non-teaching staff have been neglected, watching them being financially helpless and handicapped.

Teaching jobs in Nigeria, especially in Private schools, has been so ridiculed that teachers, even with a higher level of qualifications and high levels of a class of degree, get paid as low as #20,000.

Advertisement

Nigeria, like most parts of the world, teachers are being paid less to shape the future. Not being paid health allowance working for 8:00-4:00 building the nation’s leaders. Enjoys no public privileges, security, etc being enjoined by politicians, community leaders, religious leaders, and other elites even though they are being taught and educated by teachers.

In spite of the ill-treatment experienced by teachers, most of them, if not all, still work tirelessly and passionately to impart knowledge, lead us from darkness to light, wonderfully shape our beginning, guide us, support us, motivate us, spend their time and at times money on us to ensure we are successful.

It is worthy to note that these private schools teachers as part of these teachers, despite not enjoying minimum wage, have not been paid for like three months leaving them and their families in crude hardships and people are saying nothing about it.

Advertisement

Is it a stupid thing to be a teacher? Is it a crime to teach in private schools?

While it is understandable that their employers are also left with no option than the status quo and while the government including National Union of Teachers, in their cruelty and avoidance of basic duty has refused to take actions to help these helpless teachers, what about us, their former students?

During this pandemic, many of us have reached out to our religious and community leaders, staff, colleagues, etc, what about the teachers that taught us ABC, engineering mathematics, calculations?

Advertisement

The teacher that worked tirelessly to ensure you understand basic social responsibilities, how to speak English, and took good care of you when your parents were at work?

When last did you text that teacher who helped you in knowing many things you do today? Not even good morning sir/ma, God bless you sir/ma text messages?

That your favorite teacher who took interest in you when others lost interest due to your academic inability. Have you ever recognized or appreciated that teacher?

Advertisement

Our great teachers, with the same old suits, old shoes, old trousers, but with their refreshing great minds, care, love and passion still continue to shape the future for good against all odds. Does it worth it to leave them helpless and financially handicapped during these trying and hard times even when we can help them to appreciate the priceless impact they have made in us?

There are teachers especially private schools teachers around you who have helped us in many ways

Remember that teacher, reach out to that teacher and appreciate that teacher.

Advertisement

I have done my part in reaching out to those around me within my capability with no public awareness. Do yours and be blessed abundantly.

Adeleke Azeez Olalekan

Nigerian Writer and Youths Development Strategist

adelekeolalekan2000@yahoo.com