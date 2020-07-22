See Not Others’ Faults; You Need Love -By Muhyideen Kolawole

We have them around us, those that could not see you but spot out an error. They would always see that your cloth is stained, your cap is wrongly put, your shoes don’t fit, your hairstyle is wrongly cut or your outfit is bad; they will have something bad to say. And provocatively, it’s their habit.

When such judgements are passed, do you feel being with them? Do you appreciate it? The answer is that no one would like such. Infact, such a person won’t earn people’s respect.

No man has ever been created perfect from mistakes –the Prophets inclusive. Perfection is Allah’s quality that he doesn’t share with His creation. So when others err or flaw, that shouldn’t be our concentration rather, we should try to look at other good things they possessed which make them good.

Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him would always complement any good he saw in his companions. He once saw a pleasant strange appearance in Abdul Rahman Bn Auf and he asked him what’s new. He told the Prophet that he had married an Ansar lady. AbdulRahman was happy to tell him and even stated the amount of Mahr he paid.

Imagine you wore a new cloth and someone saw and commented as follows: “Maa Shaa Allah, I really love this style, it fits you. Would you mind let me snap it?” How would you feel hearing this? What would be your feeling towards the person? Certainly, you will love them. Think if the otherwise, who just started pointing out deficiencies, would you also feel good? No. That’s how you should also deal with people.

But in cases you are not pleased with something, instead of rebuking it, why can’t you leave it or be silent. Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him would never rebuke any food brought to him. If he liked it, he ate it; if not, he left it. That is Abu Qosim! How about you?

“No matter how successful one becomes, he would irrevocably remain human, and dance to words of praise.” So, praise, don’t condemn for you to be loved.