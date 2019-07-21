So Now Muslim Group Wants Big Brother Naija Banned? -By Onoshe Nwabuikwu

Various individuals and organisations are striving too hard to win the hitherto undisclosed competition, ‘Who Can Threaten the Most Outrageous Thing?’ or ‘Who Can Plunge Their Foot into their Mouths the Deepest?’ These are not real competitions, mind you, but who knows. Sadly, in the light of the many gaffes that occur every day, it’s easy to move on too quickly. But we must slow down and repeat some of these things and ask ourselves: how did we fall so low? Or in Naijaspeak: who did we offend?

What am I going on about? It is the call by the Muslim Rights Concern that the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija should be banned, immediately! The issue was being discussed on Plus TV Africa by Bukky November, who tackles social media trends; and across many other platforms.

Now, let’s ignore for a minute that MURIC wants to be the ‘Miyetti Allah’ of broadcasting. Remember when MURIC called for Falz’s This Is Nigeria video to be banned by the National Broadcasting Commission? You may also recall that the Modibbo Kawu-led NBC indeed placed the video on the Not To Be Broadcast list and although the Commission attempted to introduce federal character into the matter by including inconsequential videos that no one had complained about, MURIC was not content to remain in the shadows as it came out in triumph to claim victory. So, are we surprised that MURIC is now aiming higher? How long before MURIC comes for Nollywood? Or your neighbourhood birthday party? You think I’m exaggerating?

Anyway, what is MURIC’s grouse against BBN? In MURIC’s own words, “This reality show is dragging our children into a life of moral debauchery. It is deleting the word ‘shame’ from their vocabulary. Big Brother Nigeria has alienated our youth from the elders. A yawning lacuna now exists between the young and the old. Irreversible social crisis looms.”

The first question that’s begging to be asked: where were these elder saints before the youths were ensnared by BBN? How does one show, which millions and millions of Nigerians can’t afford to watch, have all this power to “drag our children into a life of debauchery”? When MURIC says “our children,” does it mean the children of the rich or the millions of children going to bed on empty stomachs?

Since no crime is complete without women being held accountable, somehow, Prof Ishaq Akintola, speaking on behalf of MURIC, continued, “The daughters of Jezebel are here already. Unless the authorities move with the speed of lightning, human dignity in Nigeria is going! Do we not realise that for every single Big Brother Naija inmate (sic) who wins a big amount of money and a car, more than 50 million young people are misled?” You may have noticed that there’s no link between the so-called ‘daughters of jezebel’ and the rest of Prof Akintola’s quote. Meanwhile, which authorities are these that can move with such ‘lightning speed’, here in Nigeria? How is it that with all the banditry going on, and IDPs suffering, MURIC is not concerned about human dignity?

Then we come to the real koko of the MURIC petition. “Already, the desperate quest for wealth, by all means, has gripped Nigerian youths like hay fever. It has railroaded them into Yahoo Yahoo, ritual killings and a museum mentality for the collection of female panties. Where exactly are we going?”

Did you see what MURIC did there? The only crimes the Nigerian youth has been railroaded into are those crimes adjudged to be committed by a certain section of the country. MURIC is obviously fighting against ‘the quest for wealth, by all means.’ This is what’s responsible for ritual killings? What’s the cause of the banditry and the raging insecurity? Is MURIC saying role models like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Gideon Okeke (products of the first ever BBN held in Lagos in 2006) who didn’t win but have gone on to become successful don’t have any influence on millions of youths? Uti Nwachukwu has been to Big Brother Africa twice, winning in his second attempt. The man looks like he works harder than many of MURIC‘s ‘yoots.’

Finally, MURIC submits: “This development calls for serious concern, and we are deeply concerned. MURIC calls for an immediate and total ban on this satanic television show. We charge the Ministry of Information and Culture to move swiftly against Big Brother Naija before moral debauchery becomes Nigeria’s middle name. Nigerian youth must be protected from themselves, and the time to do so is now…”

Hmm…all this talk of ‘swiftness’ and ‘immediately’ that MURIC is sharing.

Almost two months after President Buhari’s second inauguration, the one at which he didn’t deliver an acceptance speech, a cabinet has yet to be formed. But MURIC has some concern, no scratch that, MURIC has serious concern about moral debauchery? Who are these ostriches? MU(ost)RIChes? Does MURIC know that while it concerns itself with the ways people entertain themselves, they’re only trying to dwell less on what Donald Trump says is a shithole country, the country with the largest number of very poor people.

This is not a defence for BBN. As I wrote two weeks ago, parents must bear the responsibility of ensuring their young impressionable children watch age-appropriate programmes.

