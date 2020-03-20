The Antedote to The Great Evil & Pandemic Called CORONAVIRUS -By Adeyinka M. Adesegun

Pandemic have always been a part of human nature and existence, we have had series of epidemic or perstilence happen in the advent of human existence, history have shown that many of this pandemics happen to the dismay of man – meaning happens when man least expected.

Majority of this epidemics are caused by man, either by ways of perversion to God’s ordinances or by human errors. (by perversion I mean, when man knowingly leave the rightful ways to tow the ways of animals; like bestialism. By mentioning the foregoing; I know some people will be nauseated because of the concept of freedom upheld so highly by the western world. Which happened to be one of their greatest problems – People like to do whatever feel good to themselve regardless if it cause displeasure or any harm to anyone else. Many of these animal carry very deadly germs, that by nature its harmless to them.

Secondly, some human eat uncooked food that carry fungi, virus, bacteria etc. Well Cooked food is less likely to harm humans. I recently watch an Asian man picking live centipedes from the ground and stuffing it into his mouth and eating raw. Imagine that, they rear roaches in large numbers, and eating them, without been cooked, roaches that are known to be a carrier of bacteria including salmonella, staphylococcus and streptococcus. The cockroach can also harbour viruses such as the polio virus.

While working for Uber in Ontario Canada in the middle of the night, I parked my car on a lot around St. Catherines in Niagara Region. As I wait for passenger call, God gave me an inclination to the how to stop this PANDEMIC.

Immediate I started writing the script on HOW TO STOP CORONA VIRUS. As I type into my phone notepad. long note taken, an UBER Passenger call came in and that wiped out the whole message taken. – I got discouraged and I left it. Until I began to see the things unfold as I was told and the step governments began to take. I summoned courage to now write them out.

THE WAY TO STOP THE PANDEMIC WORLD WIDE.

The only way to curb the Corona Virus is for all Government of the World agree to SELF QUARANTINE the entire world for 28-30days. It is never enough for individual country quarantine themselves, NO, it has to be done at the same time.

Within the first 14days all new cases will be determined while they are home and self quarantined. The new catches within the quarantined will all grow-out to maturity within the 2nd 14days. Governments with the public health workers will know exactly what to do with the sick.

All these would be performed with the utmost hygiene of washing of hands and sanitising our belonging and surfaces. Use the Concept of complete or total quarantine system for the entire world – (SAME TIME).

HEALING PROCESS FOR VICTIMS

People with very good immune system are very less susceptible to getting down with this evil virus. Thats why younger humans, show very little or no symptom when contracted with the disease caused by Coronavirus. Especially children that received breast milk to full term – the colostrum and its benefits comes to play in the fight off of Coronavirus.

So, immediately you test positive, without showing much of the symptoms, doctors should administer stuff to beef up your immunity.

This might seems like jargons – please do not over look these subsequent words. If you test positive to coronavirus and you are above 10yrs of age, you should be given Anti-malaria therapy for the next 8days.

The major medication for malaria which is cause by Plasmodia. Two major drugs (Chloroquine Phosphate) or Artemether / Lumefantrine. Plasmodia is a very deadly parasite, it is as deadly as Coronavirus. The only difference is the medium of their spread. Plasmodia is carried by Mosquito transmitted by mosquito bite, while Coronavirus is picked from surfaces or droplets from sneezes or coughs etc.

Artemether and Lumefantrine are two separate drugs, but are combined to fortify its efficacy on Malaria.

WHY DOES MALARIA MEDICATION HELP WITH CORONAVIRUS

Chloroquine or Artemether/Lumefantrine help the human body fight off and reduce the replication of parasites in the blood. Any parasite that invade the body; it has the ability to impede the duplication of the Virus. Antimalaria is usually well tolerated.

My humble suggestion thus is to use the latter, as most people tolerate Artemether/Lumefantrine than Chloroquine. Chloroquine reaction in some people causes severe itch all over the body.

So, If you test positive, you simply find ways to boost your immune system quickly, and use either of the aforementioned medication and in about one week, you are fine. Please do these before damage is waded into your lungs. It better, than to be sorry.

Conclusively, I like to enjoin the government to make Artemether/Lumefantrine available in large number for her citizery in the wake of this ugly virus. Teach people various means to beef up their immunity especially the elderly. We are losing too many humans right now. I like to repeat, to stop the entire spread, let the whole world self quarantine sametime to end this quickly.

Feel free to call me, if you need deep clarifications on these approach to putting an end to Coronavirus spread.

Adeyinka Michael Adesegun (Ontario, Canada)

cherithwells@gmail.com

437 998 9168