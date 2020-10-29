Connect with us

Forgotten Dairies

The Bleeding National Flag -By Ada Hilda Azubuko

Oh national flag your green has blood stains and the white turned blood red and the blood kept dripping…
Save me,save me from dieing,she alarmed while her shooters danced in celebration, she bleed to death and the national anthem lost it’s lyrical vibes.

SO DRAINED IN BLOOD, BLED AND DIED!

We rise,we fall.
We mend,we break.
We laugh,we wept bitterly.
We are heal,but sick.
We bend,we break.
We lead,we strayed.
We feast,yet mourn.
We move,yet stocked.
We love,yet hate.
We desire peace,yet make war.
We aspire,yet unambitious.
We inspire,yet depressed.
We motivate,yet deter.
We pray,yet unanswered.
We seek solace,yet found anquish.
We crave,yet disdained.
We are determined,yet soccumed to pressure.

Oh my dear national flag, you were shot so badly that hundreds of bullet found their way into you and you bled profusely, i held you closely and wept all the bullet was successfully removed but you kept bleeding non stop,all effort to stop you from bleeding to death proved abortive,and life gradually left you…..
Shedding tears became the inevitable,the tears was so thick like blood and then i realised that million tears can’t stop the bleeding national flag as i remembered freedom i wiped my tears.

Ada Hilda Azubuko

In Loving Memory of those who lost their lives at lekki toll gate 20/10/2020 fighting for our freedom and the generation next….We will never forgot!

Writen by Ada Hilda A.

