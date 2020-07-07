The Clips of Drama Between Keyamo and National Assembly: A Revisit to Separation of Power -By Olayinkaa Abdurrazzaq

Every laughable actions are myriad in this country of ours. The drama will not cease to happen until every Nigerian knows their functions. When this is not in place, believe me, we are going nowhere.

Constitutions specify that government be divided into three branches: legislative, executive and judicial. Persons charged with the exercise of one power may not exercise either of the others except as permitted by this Constitution.”

While separation of powers is key to the workings of Nigerian government, though no democratic system exists with an absolute separation of powers or an absolute lack of separation of powers, yet a organ government must not interfering into the powers and responsibilities of others. Else such action will be declared altra vires.

Festus Keyamo and lawmakers



All mesmerizations are plethoral in Nigeria. The country that has turned to centre of drama. The lost of reasoning of knowing each arms functions and not overlaping is going into extinction. Separation power is just an illosory dream that has never comes to reality.

The law is settled and our constitution is loud and clear in outlining the functions of arms of government. But to be sincere, in Nigeria the lost of this glory has always caused ridiculous drama between executive and Lagistlature.

Kudos to the Nigerian constitution, it shares power and gives responsibility. Going by the section. 4 of the Nigeria constitution, 1999(as altered) clearly provides for the function and power of the National Assembly, which is mainly to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the Federation.

Also, pursuant to section. 5 of the Nigeria constitution of 1999(as altered) glaringly provides that executive power shall be vested in the President and be exercised by either him directly or through Vice-President and Ministers to execute all laws made by the National Assembly.

But wonder shall never end in this Nigeria and people will not stop laughing for watching the clip of drama between our leaders. I was amazing when I was reading the statement of the National Assembly in the news paper claiming the function of executive. This is really ultra vires from the side of legistlature. Sharing of jobs is only the responsibility of the executive and not legistlature.

This is nothig but hijack, usurp and cross over the boundary of the National Assembly. Anything that has to do with employment or federal character is mainly for the executive to carry it out not National Assembly. It seems that our legistlature has forgotten what is in the constitution, that is why they think that the executive function is also part of theirs.

And their agitations is not because of the masses but for their families. The claiming of National Assembly in this matter can be beautifully described as altra vires. And may God forbid the day when ultra vires will become order of the day in Nigeria.

But before then, God bless Nigeria.

