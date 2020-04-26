The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State (Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe) and The Issues of Gender Inequality: The Way Forward for Women in Politics -By Dokpesi Timothy Adidi

The rise in Feminism and its misinterpretation, misunderstanding, and misguided thinking has call for serious attention in the academic world. This area of Gender Studies is particularly given serious attention in Africa where it is believed that women have been undermined, dehumanized and denied so many privileges as human beings. What is even more worrisome is the thinking that they are weak in terms of their emotional and psychological disposition to lives issues. This again is even more worrisome in the Northern part of Nigeria were again the education of women is considered almost impossible and not to talk of going into politics. But again, it seems the narrative is changing; or possibly history is repeating itself in Kaduna State. During the time of the erstwhile ‘maradonic’ Head of State (Ibrahim Gbadamosi Babangida), Mrs. Aisha Pamela Sadauki was the first female Deputy Governor of Kaduna State. This might again bring to the knowledge that despite the previous understanding that the Northern part of Nigeria have always considered women not viable for political leadership, they have also to some extent given consideration of women to hold political office in the past. Therefore, this might not necessarily be a Northern problem; but an individual approach to life as seen as human problem.

One of the greatest warriors ever to emerge from Africa in the sixteenth century was Queen Amina of Zazzau in what is now in the north-west region of Nigeria. She ruled in the mid-sixteenth century and we are told she exhibited a great deal of significant leadership qualities that is exemplary. She was the first woman who ruled an African Kingdom for thirty years and today she is highly studied in our history books and she is been considered a legend. The questions that comes to mind is where did we get it wrong as regards putting women at the back sit in matters of political leadership? If Northern Nigeria in the past has produced such a powerful leader to the point of nominating them for political positions in the past and present, then it means women have always been at the center stage of political power in Africa. Although, I am yet to understand the full meaning of the An African proverb that says, “If we educate a boy, we educate one person. If we educate a girl, we educate a family – and a whole nation.” By sending a girl to school, she is far more likely to ensure that her children also receive an education. The question that comes to mind here again is, who first took the girl to school; is it the man or the woman? Or could it be a collaborative effort of both the man and the woman? But again, does this African proverb reflect the truth of the situation?

In his bid to context again for the second term in office Mallam Nasir El-Rufai looked at history critically to understand the dynamics of women in political power; and the benefits that comes with such

political engagement. When Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe was appointed as his running mate; it came with lots of mixed feelings. Even though, we do not know the criteria for her nomination as the running mate and currently the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State. This again is very much inconsequential. The fact we must acknowledge is her contribution in the stability of Kaduna State when she acted in the capacity as Acting Governor. We can recall she was directed to act on the basis that the Governor of Kaduna State went into Isolation when he tested positive for Covid-19; and this was for about twenty-eight (28) days. No doubt, her stewardship as Acting Governor proves the very point that women can do it as they have always done. One of the indices and dynamics to know a nation or a state developing very fast is when women are given equal opportunity to serve as leaders. Leadership here does not necessarily mean political power. Service does not translate to women seeing themselves as the alternative to the solution of corruption in Nigeria; but that women can have positive influence when given the opportunity. This opportunity comes with women adequately preparing themselves in all ramifications for service; and not to see political service as a jamboree.

Nonetheless, women are not immune to corruption and in fact, we have had women who took leadership positions in Nigeria and had so many corrupt allegations on them. Corruption is a human problem and not a gender problem. This is the reason the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State must be very consistent and focus in discharging the duties of her

office. She should try and do a historical review why her colleague women failed in political offices. The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State should ask what happened to Mrs. Margaret Icheen who, in spite of the world-wide stereotypes attached to her gender, campaigned and got elected into the Benue State legislature. A great personality she should not forget to read about is Patricia Etteh. In the end, Patricia Etteh’s fall was occasioned and alleged that she had

unlawfully spent some N620 million in upgrading her official residence, and had awarded the contracts to her cronies. Whether this allegation is true or false is not my prerogative to judge. Anyone who understands the dynamics of politics in Africa and Nigeria in particular will question the rise and fall of Patricia Etteh.

There should be a way forward for women in our present time to get involved in the political life as seen displayed in the life and stewardship of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe who as Acting Governor made use of her good qualities to ensure she played her politics in a manner she would not create any political tension and conflict. As the lockdown is going on, she was on her toes ensuring that people comply with the rules relating to the lockdown. She was again on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway ensuring motorist don’t carry more than the numbers they should by complying to the rules of engagement. Whether we like it or not she is indeed learning very well on the job and doing what her Boss will do if he is not on seat. No doubt, she is a mother like any other mother; and a wife like any other wife; and a

grandmother she hopes to be if she is not. She carries out her duties without sentiment or prejudice. Although, she might not be the wife of the Governor but she must have also played the role of the wife of

Pilate. This I think is very important for every woman whose husband plays a significant role in leadership and not necessarily political leadership. Women should be wise counsel, and through such avenue they can also contribute positively to national development. Women should avoid playing the role of Lady Macbeth in the lives of their husbands and they should be modest in craving for materialism and not to make themselves an object of admiration from other women because of their materialistic acquisition.

This is the way forward for gender progress and development.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

+2348138605055

+2347015794607