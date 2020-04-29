The Fear Of COVID-19 Is The Beginning Of Wisdom -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Yesterday, His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa relaxed the lockdown in Delta State. While traders, transporters, and others were allowed to go about their daily businesses but with the use of facemasks, religious places are yet to be allowed, and, I believe, it is due to their stubbornness during the lockdown when some pastors flouted the Governor’s order and were arrested.

As a Founder/General Overseer, I can authoritatively say that there is no other profession that has given the Government serious concern than the religious institution. They have been most adamant probably because their pockets are seriously affected.

But I must say that saving souls from COVID-19 is more important than saving money. That is why since 1 April 2020, I have shut my own church in compliance with the Governor’s order. For those churches who have not done so, please the fear of COVID-19 is the beginning of wisdom. CORONAVIS is indeed a very serious global issue and so must not be treated with levity by our religious leaders.