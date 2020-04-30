The Fraud That Keeps Asorock Functioning In The Realm Of Politics -By J. Ezike

I am a very observant human being, very studious of events that affect the people, especially the most vulnerable in the society. In all honesty, I usually do not give a damn what anyone thinks about what I think, or what I write or the undiplomatic flow in my political language. I do not sing praises for bastards and if I have to speak for the victimized people, I do so without fear or favor.

More than anything else, I believe that the madness engraved in my activism is the perfect ingredient for the expression of the unspoken truths that will help in the redemption of the man or woman or child who have no force of power behind their existence as Nigerians. This is not to say that I am a powerful human being – far from it. But it has become increasingly important to highlight the sufferings of those who have no means to channel across their thoughts, to tell their stories.

It is very shameful indeed, that when a certain people driven by conscience are compelled to remain resolute and steadfast on behalf of the present generation and for the future of the ones yet unborn, those with well-filtered intellectual convictions of the realities that bedevils Nigeria, I mean, those who appear top in the hierarchy of public service and whose academic qualifications enables their pride to bloat like an empty sky but proffers no tangible meaning to the so-called “quality education” acquired, are the ones who apparently have assumed a despicable silent position in the face of the consistent madness, the constant drama, the continuous fraud that keeps Asorock functioning in the realm of politics.

I had written in one of my old articles dated in 2017, that the best qualities of human beings in the tragedy called Nigeria are not the educated ones. You will not find them as professors or graduates or breeds of the best institutions of learning in the world. You will not find them in the mix of those who employ convoluted grammar or perfectly ironed speech to prove their intellectual worth. They are certainly not in the field of politics, economics or religion. They are the ordinary civilians without any educational background, without any BSC or PHD or the equivalents.

I make bare these “independent thoughts” not out of the necessity to put words in the mouth of our intellectuals or whip them in the ass to elicit a response but simply to point to the source from which the miseries of Nigerians flow on the blood-filled ground of the artificial creation that brings their fates in harmony with slavery.

I do not write these words to illustrate in any shape or manner that I am better, morally or intellectually, than any educated person in Nigeria, by the virtue of the fact that I too, like the uneducated Nigerians, lack academic document or certification from any citadel of learning, whether from Badagry Grammar School, or the University of Abuja, or the London School of Law and Management in Westminster Abbey, or the Georgetown American University. Rather, I write these words to emphasize on the “essence of education” and why those who are privileged to acquire the gift of knowledge should deem it a duty of honor to stand in the gap of those who lack the words to express their convictions.

I have wondered and pondered deeply as to when exactly this cynical behavior of our intellectuals will finally bring its journey to an end. There is this unspoken belief, a ridiculous fear that those who are in the forefront of the struggle for the liberation of all the entrapped constituents in what is known today as Nigeria, are working towards acquiring key roles or positions in the Sovereign State of Biafra.

Let me state here and now, that I do not have any plan or vision or interest to become anything “political” in the New Biafra that stands to be the pride of Africa and the black man.

And I believe that those on the same page with me will agree that our collective mission as “Biafran activists” is not to appropriate power to ourselves, or by any means ascend into towering positions of government through the memories of our sweat, blood and pain, which we have given freely that the will of God be done and all the people enslaved in Nigeria may be free.

Our motivations are not corrupted by any “vainglorious dream” neither are we pushed to do what we do that we may stand to be immortalized on the pages of history. We are simply encouraged by the decades of human sufferings, by the wickedness of the Nigerian leadership in Asorock and by the fraud upon which that very contraption was founded.

In almost all nations of the world, we have seen political leaders who have remained on live stream, updating their citizens with the latest economic decisions and policies in response to the global crisis that affects every region where mankind is present. We have seen their intellectuals, their celebrities and those embodied with some relevance, resonating with the trending events. We have seen the brainpower of these nations throwing questions at their leaders and public servants on LIVE broadcasts. We have seen their journalists, even the worst of them, communicating the speech of the masses. We have seen their elites and intellectuals rationalizing the way forward and above all we have seen the synergy between the government, the press and the people. But then we look at Nigeria and realize that such isn’t the case, sadly.

I have said that the whole corona virus saga has pointed up the incompetency of not just Asorock but the intellectuals and the media houses. An anonymous Wiseman once said: “Once bitten twice shy.” But I beg to disagree on behalf of the shameless Giant Prison and its army of civilized minds, especially the breeds of Southern Nigeria.

The past few weeks of April had been populated with online protestations in the face of greater and greater isolation of the “presidency” from public eyes. Any reasonable human being will agree that in any civilized society, the first set of people expected to respond to public convictions ought to be the press, I mean the media houses, in concert with the intellectuals. But before our very own eyes, the “shy president” has refused to absorb the heat that comes with leadership and none of our intellectuals or media houses are calling for his resignation or asking critical questions or thinking out loud as to why on three different occasions Asorock and its presidency had deliberately avoided a LIVE broadcast.

Let me say that any educated mind who is disinterested or indifferent in the face of this suspicious behavior from Asorock and have chosen to stay mute and watch the drama with a bowl of popcorn should find their certificates from Harvard or Oxford or wherever and set it ablaze. I say this because they have proven to be useless to the society and have become the epitome of disgrace both to themselves and the universities they represent.

The current fraud in Asorock which has inspired an uproar on the internet should have stirred the indignation of the educated class in Nigeria, those hiding faraway in America and Europe and pride themselves as people with technical brilliance, analytical mind, sophisticated reasoning and the indispensable ability to deduce events when observed. But unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case!

I say shame to these people who claim to be the pillar of knowledge and possess vast experience in dealing with critical issues that affects the country and the people but yet have chosen not to scrutinize the jungle of Nigeria and its recent style of politics. I say shame to the intellectual giants of that monumental dungeon who claim to have a “president” but lack the mental audacity to question the strings of pre-meditated interviews and rehearsed presidential broadcasts that did well in mocking the senses and intelligence of 200 million “Nigerians.”

In the foreign country where I am domiciled, I have lost count on the numbers of LIVE press briefings, I mean, face-to-face conversations between those mandated to lead and those trained to communicate the convictions of the masses.

It is not called “mass communication” for nothing.

If Channels Television, AIT, NTA, ABS, TVC NEWS and a host of other media houses cannot force the “presidency” out of his hiding place, out of his hole in Asorock and place him on a podium, on the spotlight to speak to a Live panel of journalists and answer critical questions bordering on contemporary issues, then they too should dig out their certificates from Yale University and Cambridge University or where and set it ablaze. For they have proven to be useless, immoral, incompetent and lacking the technical skills which they claim to have acquired by the virtue of education.