The Honorable Minister For Just-hiss (Justice) -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Ladies and Gentlemen, you can only make history or hiss-story – Micheal A. Adeniyi

Dear Minister for Just-hiss

I had a dream. I saw you being tortured by a mob. I asked them to follow the way of justice and take you to court but they said ‘we won’t be intimidated.’ I woke up feeling the word echoing. That was your great line, if you was a musician, those world will end up a best selling music lyric….. something that can make a good Ballard in Kuje, I also felt the weight of the popular saying: what goes round comes around when I finally woke up.

Let me start by stating that it is shameful to find a Lawyer, a minister for Justice respond to court orders by promising to go against it! What do you mean by we won’t be intimidated? Are you saying you and the executive is bigger than the Judiciary? Sorry I knew you are a scholar with less cut-off marks and a product of quota system but one thing I never knew is that you don’t understand the fact that we have 3 arms of government and that the Judiciary is the only arm that interprets the law of the land! And that judgement given in a law court can only be challenged at an higher court and not by any Buffon from any other arms of government.

Dear honorable minister for Just-hiss, you have always shown flagrant disregard to the court! I blame the spineless president selected judges that cannot put you behind bars for contempt! I know you don’t know. Now I am telling you. I can no longer easily count the many times you have failed to guide the Junta in which you are its legal representative to making constitutional decisions.

Let me give you one advice. 2023 will be interesting. You will carry the burden of your disrespect to the Judiciary and constitution because even as at today a lot of ‘ hiss’ follows the honorable minister for Just-hiss …… because justice is never served. It is on holiday. From 2015-2023. Legal blunder is enough to send the whole Junta to jail and we are waiting!