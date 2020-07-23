The Ideal Islamic Woman: Religion (Part 1) -By Muhyideen Kolawole

Before the prophethood of Muhammad, peace be upon him in Makkah, religious rites were in practice. In fact, the Prophet’s family took significant roles in the exercise; his grandfather was the chief custodian of Ka’abah, the house of Allah.

During those periods, they also performed pilgrimage, men and women, naked or clothed. Clothed with the garment they were sure of its right source and naked if all their possessions were acquired through illegal means. You see, even they could think better than we. Many stories: the elephant, the tribes, the beauty, the wars; many as you want it but today is not for those stories. The need was just to emphasize that worshiping were done by men and women even before the birth of the Prophet.

Islam came and Khadeejah, Our mother, peace be upon her, wrote her name in the book of righteousness as she endured to ensure the rise of Lailaha illa LLahu (there is nobody that is worthy of worship except Allah) and the extinction of polytheism –Shirk.

Sumayyah Bnt Khabbãt, wife of Yasir Bn Amir and the mother of the great companion, Ammar Bn Yasir also marked her name in the golden book of Islamic history. She was the first female martyr in Islam because of her steadfastness and believe in Allah. Abu Jahl stabbed her to death, a deep wound on Ammar’s heart until the Day of Badr when Abu Jahl was killed in the battle.

Should we forget the contribution of Aishah, the Queen in the house of the Prophet. The greetings of the angel, the purifying words of Allah and her position among the women of the world –the best ever.

That precious woman who enjoyed two privileges from the Prophet, the one who would sweep the mosque and made it tidy. The one that was not regarded much by the companions but one of the best to Allah and His messenger. He prayed on her grave even after the first prayer by the companions, a great benefit. She had been a good worshiper and obedient servant of Allah.

What record do you have as a Muslim woman?

A female companion narrated that she memorized Suratu Qoff behind the Prophet during Jumua’at prayer. That’s a good record. What do you memorize? Wizkid? Davido? Arẹwa? Pasuma and Saheed? While all your mates are busy reciting the noble Qur’an, you keep singing like a played track. What a pity!

Your monthly menstrual blood flows like a river throughout the month –nonstop. No fast, no prayer, you keep deceiving yourself thinking you are doing the right thing. You will soon understand the consequences of your actions. I pray it will not be too late for you to amend.

You are 20 but still battling with how to perform ritual bath. Shame. Without any difficulty, you could narrate 30 episodes of a session film. What human are you?

Muslimah by name doesn’t fit you my sister, neither does it benefit you in any way. Learn your religion and live a happy life. May Allah help us and bless our affairs.