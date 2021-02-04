The Mysterious Death Of Scholars And The Future Of Our Dark Society -By Abdulrahman Yunusa

“we can easily forgive a child who is afraid of darkness; the tragedy of life is when the men are afraid of the light ” Plato.

The eternal journey of academicians in all sensible society is a gargantuan threat to it development, for the simple reason of, the teachers/scholars are the bridge builders upon which all the developmental societal ideas are built on. In addition, they are the source of all light that makes a society glitters magnificently amidst the gloomy darkness of ignorance. Meanwhile, only the wise men in the society have the better capacity to fathom this.

In addition, I referred our society to ” Dark ” for our irrationality to pay a golden allegiance to merchants of social vices and predicament ( Politicians ) while at same junction trying hard to neglect knowledge and shamelessly kick the ass of it great custodians all in the quest of worldly stuffs which happened to be nothing but a temptation.

Well, It’s indeed a tragic scene to the world of knowledge loosing a high profile erudite scholars who have perfectly excelled in various field of studies. It bits my attention to realize that in just half of a year we count an unprecedented lost in the realm of knowledge where custodian of wisdom and intellectualism are taking the scarlet light to their final abode yet living us with an enormous vacuum which would take us number of decades if not a century to fill.

Right from the week of Sept, 2020. BUK started recording such monumental academic lost due to the existence of unverified disease to which many have alleged Corona and meningitis to be the causative factor of the mysterious death, so of whatever the cause is, its obvious we are experiencing a huge setback from our great learning centers. Since from then, I begin to intrinsically weep for my generation and it subsequent one. For It all started by the departure of some highly profile academicians in various universities within Nigerian context to which the humble Prof. Muhammad Ali Garba happen to be part of, Prof. MBT Umar of Uni Jos, the recent shocking demise of genius Prof. Dahiru Yahaya and some giant intellectual men whom I can’t precisely recall. So, why you left so soon and shouldn’t we cry!

Sincerely speaking, they are the best gifts ever carriers ! They possessed what even lord gave to only few selected ones among his creators which he also placed their types above anyone in his mighty sight , they are also endowed with all the sumptuous items which everyone would crave to find, they are the holders of secrets of how to love a happy life and most importantly they are those with rare personalities whom every sound minded being is envying of irrespective of their money and power or social status. So why shouldn’t we see their natural departure as a curse to our lives, why shouldn’t we weep for the living us amidst of chaos and shouldn’t we crave to have their forgiveness over our stupidious gesture of choosing power men in lieu of them.

Althought, being them all such kind of hot cakes and they are still vacating our sides without rendering us an alert. What do you expect from a society full of illiterates power mongers and dearth of true academicians ? Could you ever think of the bright future of that particular entity when those who are considered as well treasured folks, a versatile scholars and erudite men are vacating such particular poor land mysteriously ? If one could, then the future it would probably be a uncolored one for the simple reason that both the men of power and their governed failed to glorify the source of knowledge as a treasure upon which every developed society relied.

Remember, only in Nigeria politicians are openly envying academicians depsite the huge contribution they are paying in building the society to be great, they are always obsessed with their social moves, they often envy their life style and they frequently detest to be seeing them living an ostentatious life as theirs after knowing the politicians are doing nothing good to make the society better.

However, its a fact that all Nigerians are aware of the nightmares and loopholes those evil men are being throwing them in with their devilish political moves, they can indoctrinate the mind of our youths to an extent that they can reinforce with the politicians and harm the our scholars, they can ignorantly link with imbeciles among youths and incite them to hurt them with erroneous and fake policies, they can afford doing anything to distort the mind of our exuberant youths ( So called leaders of tomorrow ) with corrupt ideas and they can waste billions to train them unethical business which at the tale end would make our societies victim of theit worthless business. For instance take Borno as a case study, who started BH Business and who are suffering from the jeopardy of the filthy actions of those corrupted individuals ?

Yet those that can happily afford to do such dirty business are jealous of investing in education and knowledge in totality. They covertly and overly hate anything academic to thrive in their constituencies. Why ? Simply because they are fully aware that when a little portion is blessed with a well treasure as knowledge the its protective to any evil ideas that could be trend in future and even if they merchants of such tragedy would be smart enough, such societies would easily exonerate themselves from the shackles of their evil acts.

Nevertheless, if we incessantly keep witnessing such ungodly social change, transforming from positive to negative, better to worst and from light to darkness just because of the evil plans of those corrupted men of power, why couldn’t we weep for ourselves and our future Generation ? It’s a natural fact that we must be accountable for all the vices which our upcoming generation would meet if it has a link to our wrong doings. Meanwhile, of all the nuisance those politicians are spreading, we are the doorz whom they passed through to sprouts them intentionally. I said this because we voted them in to power despite knowing their blacks hearts.

Alas! We helped them ( Politicians ) to callously maltreat academicians with our chance, they collude with us in mocking and backbiting them, they met us with their cunnings just to ridicule our minds in order to assist them and kick the sanity ass those mighty men. Sadly ! We all made all sort of shenanigans in an attempt to destruct the world of knowledge with our hands. We shall soon weep against our stupidity !

How I wish, sooner we would get back to our sense and embark on romancing wisdomic men ( academicians ) and start throwing politicians aside for the former have something worthy to associate with unlike the later. The former has a sumptuous treasures to distribute us while the later have nothing rather than the worthless coins which could be seeing as the source of all life tragedy.

Let’s ponder deeply on our future as a society. Shall we continue worshipping the evil sources or we should refrain from engaging in to this murky matters and start befriending the custodian of knowledge ? Until we answer this question aptly, we will never get it right. May God forbid !

It’s high time we glorify knowledge and it custodians and it’s necessary to makes them out mirror if we truly want a better future.

Adieu Nigerian Profs

May you rest well in your final abode.