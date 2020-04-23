The Nature Of Failure And Why It Should Be Conquered -By Onawola Abdulqodri Adewale

What is failure? The denotative definitions of failure does not totally influence all experiences of human beings because it is a natural phenomenon. The literal definition of Failure is what led some people to depression and lack of interest to strive; sometimes, it leads to untimely death. The concept of failure has been divulged by different scholars irrespective of their fields.

Failure in its literal meaning “is the state or condition of not meeting a desirable or intended objectives”, this explanation is in line with the approach given by the British English Dictionary. Some went to the extent of defining failure as “the first attempt towards success”.

In academic schools, Failure is the state of not being able to meet up with the requirements to pass a course or any of other academic engagements. In most cases, this issue of being marked as a failure often occurs in academic schools when a student finds it difficult to pass a course. When this happens, that student might be disturbed with stigma; having the fear of being stigmatized by other students who passed the course.

However, a person is yet to be a failure when challenges Knocked him or her down; a person is a failure when he or she gives up on future ambitions or dreams because of some challenges that meddle in the way. Failure is giving up not being knocked down by challenges but prior to the state of giving up, some see themselves as already a failure which is highly pretentious and brings about different depressive occurrences.

It is a normal phenomenon to encounter challenges in the process of striving towards success because they are meant to test the confidence of Humans. The more the challenges, the higher the chance to success. In any Human Engagements or activities, Challenges are meant to test the confidence, whether there would be giving up or continuity in striving.

In real sense, Failure is an abstract phenomenon because neither Failure can be seen nor hold it with bear hands, so on this note, Failure should not be allowed to disrupt the realistic aspects of Humans. An abstraction should not be allowed to conquer the reality and this can only be done by not giving up in the sense that no matter the appearance of the Challenges, there is always a chance to succeed in life.

Challenges might take years before they could be conquered; the person involved is not a failure untill he or she decides to give_ up. Giving_ up on future Ambitions and Dreams results to failure and failure introduces all other unpleasant experiences that can lead sudden death or sicknesses. Failure should be conquered.

Depression as an Agent of Failure and it’s two Approaches.

Indeed, it is worthy of note that depression leads to failure. Depression gives two approaches in a single shot. The first approach given by Depression is when challenges disrupt a person’s confidence and determination and the person does not give in to challenges neither giving up, in this situation, depression has been positively turned into courage.

On the other hand, Depression offers its second approach which is the most delicate aspect of Depression where most people find it difficult to control. Instead of most people to make use of Depression by turning it around, Depression turns them around, when this happens, Depression negatively impact its nature which means giving_ up and giving_ up is failure. Failure is an abstract phenomenon even a pretentious one Indeed, so, it should be conquered.

I like to put a reluctant stop to my prolific pen in this manner that” anybody who finds himself or herself in the thick of challenges should not give_ up and should continue to strive until success is achieved. Challenges are normal phenomena not the path to Failure. Depression as an agent of Failure offers two approaches: the first positive approach should be used rather than giving in to the second approach. Failure is abstract; it needs to be conquered.

Onawola Abdulqodri Adewale is a sophomore of English language at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Sokoto state,Nigeria. It is infallible to reach him via email address: onawolaabdulqodri22@gmail.com or phone address: 09025324714.