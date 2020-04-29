The Nigerian Freethought Movement’s statement on the arrest of Mr. Mubarak Bala

• We condemn the arrest of Mr Mubarak Bala

• We condemn the attack on free speech perpetrated by religious fanatics

• We demand his immediate and unconditional release

• We demand that security operatives investigate and take proper action on the death threats against Mr Bala Mubarak.

The Nigerian freethought movement condemns in strongest terms the arrest of Mr Bala Mubarak by men of the Nigerian police force. Mr Bala Mubarak who is the president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria (HAN) was yesterday whisked away by operatives of the Nigerian police force yesterday in Kaduna on allegations of blasphemy. It is condemnable that in a 21st century secular country people are still arrested for such ridiculous charges. The constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria affirms that the Nigerian state is a secular one hence, the freedom of religious view and thought.



It is sad that the Nigerian police force has bowed to pressures from forces of religious fanaticism by arresting Mr Mubarak, hence, giving a tactic support to those who intend to bring back our society to a 7th century-styled barbarism. It should be remembered that in the past decade, northern Nigeria has been ravaged by terrorist attacks perpetrated by different religious extremist groups most notably, the Boko Haram, it is therefore sad that at a moment when all hands should be on deck to embark on a massive deradicalisation of northern Nigeria to prevent further extremism inflicted terror attacks, the apparatus of the state are being used to give approval to extremist forces and their demand. This in itself is despicable.

It is said that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands; everyday the irreligious community in Nigeria and those who do not identify with any of the 2 most populous religions in Nigeria are subject to name-calling by different religious groups and preachers, deriding and threatening us at every opportunity from public transport to radio and television programmes, this however we believe is normal as critique of ideas is one of the major prequesite needed for a progressive society. This obviously was the thinking of the drafters of the constitution in providing for freedom of thought. It is unfortunate however, that the freedom of thought has become a luxury afforded to only members of popular faiths. It is on this premise that The Nigerian Freethought Movement condemns in strong terms the arrest of Mr. Mubarak as this is a violation of his human right.



We therefore demand his immediate and unconditional release. We have also read many death threats issued against him by extremists and we demand that security operatives investigate this to safeguard his life from the whims and caprices of religious extremists.

Finally, we demand an end to all form of blasphemy laws as this laws are product of a stage of primitive barbarism and they have no place in the modern society. We also demand the safety and protection of the rights of all religious minorities.

Signed:

Bright Ogundare

Convener.