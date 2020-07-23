The Peaceful Jigawa And The Rise Of Insecurity -By Aminu Ibrahim Ringim

Until recent months Jigawa remain the most peaceful State in Nigeria when compared to other states. People go about their daily activities in wherever and whenever they like without thinking of being maimed, robbed, kidnapped or killed. With recent happenings in some part of the state, we have to wake up to the sad reality that “we are no longer what we were”.

With the current trend in the border state of Katsina, Jigawa and the rest of Northwest is slowly but surely encountering different kind of heinous activities of armed robbers, kidnappers and hire killers as already predicted by security experts.

No need to reiterate that security of lives and properties is the only thing that people from all walks of life need and usually request especially from this administration, without peace, constructing roads, building schools and the rest of infrastructure (if any) will be of no use.

We are only echoing our voice to call for the reinstatement of security structure, including welfare, buying of new vehicles and sophisticated weapons as well as new gadgets and drones considering the information age, for easy identification and locating of criminal activities and movement, to nip insecurity in the bud.

Nonetheless, citizens have their own role to play in reviving the nearly lost peaceful coexistence of our towns, by creating a strong vigilante groups that’ll work in identifying all suspicious move and arrival of new faces in our mids as well as patrolling all nooks and crannies of our communities. We have to put at the back of our minds that security is the business of all, no matter our social, physical, tribal and religious differences.