Forgotten Dairies
The reign of Orompoto -By Festus Adedayo
Representations have been made to me on my last week’s piece entitled Sowore, Alaafin Aole and murder in Wukari. They were to the effect that there were some historical claims therein that do not tally. First to rebut the claims was Adewuyi Adegbite, Ogbomoso, Oyo State-based historian. Subsequent ones also followed. Alaafin Aole and Arogangan, said the claims, were not two different Alaafins who ruled Oyo in pre-colonial Nigeria. Aole, they said, was also known as Arogangan. Second was that Alaafin Orompoto appeared in my presentation as a male but was indeed a female monarch who ruled in the 16th century. Third was that Oyo did not capture Dahomey under Orompoto and that Alaafin Abiodun did not succeed Orompoto. Adegbite referred me to Chief M O Ogunmola’s book, A New Perspective on Oyo Empire History (1530,- 1944) where it was submitted that Orompoto ruled in 1554 and Abiodun Adegolu 1775. Their claim that the song with which the piece was opened was not the original of the song sang by women in Yorubaland is also logical and true. However, after Olugbon and Aresa, the particular variant of the song also gained currency. Other monarchs whose reigns reflected prosperity and harrowing pains had the people substitute Olugbon and Aresa’s names with the monarchs. This song was given recent impetus by Tunde Kelani’s Yoruba movie, Saworoide where Late Alagba Adebayo Faleti and kids in the movie sang the variant of the song I cited. Thank you all for the corrections.
