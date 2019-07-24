The subconscious rejection of existential tenets by contemporary Nigerians -By Idowu Odeyemi

IN 1949, when Jean-Paul Sartre, the French existentialist and phenomenologist, rejected the Nobel Prize in Literature by stating categorically that “an intellectual should allow himself to be turn to an institution”, he set a paradigm for authenticity/authentic living. In existentialism, the act of rejecting bad faith and holding authenticity requires that one go against the conventional moral, social, religious standards set by the society. In other words, existentialism cannot be possible without the existence of others, even thou it shouted individualism at the top of its voice. This is the way you classify phenomenological existentialism: you require others to be subjective. The others must provide a layer of conventional ways for you to be authentic in existentialism. Jean-Paul Sartre has demonstrated this 1949. The individualistic attitude does not, however, pave way for choosing chaos. Existential philosophy asks that when one chooses to choose, one should know that beyond the selfish accomplishment of one’s authenticity, one is also choosing for others. In the words of Jean-Paul Sartre, “the existence of others is incontestable”.

Authentic living will always be determined by the availability of consciousness in a being. A being that is not conscious is simply is. In other words, an unconscious being is a being-in-itself. Being-in-itself is a mode of existence that simply is. For example, a stone or a spoon. They are fixed. Human beings are the only being that are capable of propagating the existential tenet of “authentic living”. Authentic living requires that one, through consciousness, should be always aware of alternatives and always choose from these awareness. This alternatives can be items, human beings, culture, religion etc. A being that does not choose, but choose not to choose, is living an inauthentic life. Inauthenticity, in existential philosophy, as propagated by Jean-Paul Sartre is an act of ‘bad faith’. Bad faith is the direct opposite of authenticity. Bad faith can also be given the terminology “self-deception”. If we grant the fact that bad faith can be conceptually translate to mean self-deception then, self-deception will include a single consciousness, such that such a being choose between of true and false belief and directs the intentionality of his/her consciousness towards the false belief by choosing it –false belief. Bad faith is obnoxious, because it allows a being to be fixate. Bad faith, most times, always undergoes a subconscious act. One who lives in bad faith lives with the delusion that (s)he act of not choosing is the best choice because (s)he will not be responsible for the consequences of this responsibilities, actions, inactions and self-delusion. Choosing not to choose, itself, is an act of choosing, but not a conscious act. Bad faith has reduced a being-for-itself to a being-in-itself. All our modes of being, lies within the perimeters of consciousness.

Existentialism is a very practical philosophy (if not the only practical philosophy). Existential philosophy does not pave way for metaphysical jargons or outlandish talk about conventional moral conduct. It allows a being to live a fulfilled life. It allow human beings to cohere and choose, through inter-subjective agreements. The beauty of existential philosophy is that beyond its subjective state, it gives way for inter-subjectivity, too. Proletariat Nigerians, however, have denied this generous offer of Existentialism.

Nigerians have always make the subconscious act of rejecting existentialism endemic to their day-to-day activities. Most are not aware of alternatives. The little ones that are aware of alternatives do not want the unaware ones to be aware of these alternatives because it might become a sign of revolution. The conscious ones are not our armchair professors, not our street wailer that always argue about national budget and how the ministerial list is full of men and condemning it as an act of subjugation. The conscious ones are the bourgeoisie – poli-trick-cians. Proletariat Nigerians do not think beyond ‘this-is-how-it-is’ instead of ‘this-is-how-it-ought-to-be’.

Nigeria proletariats, apart from being mentally colonized, are conceptually colonized by the children of the same men who extricated western colonialism. This brings me to a particular event that happened with President Buhari ear. The federal press had impressed the proletariats in Nigeria with the NEWS that the president have issues with his hearing and he has to traveled abroad to treat his ear. I mean “ear”. Of course, subconscious Nigerians know that the problem lies beyond the president ears, because his ear cannot be the major cause why air do control is steps. Nigerians stayed home and heard the NEWS and ranted in their sitting room and some who derives joy from purchasing newspapers keep arguing with newspaper vendors that the president travelling out to cure an ear problem is shame and slap on the presidency. It means he does not trust the system he is re-authenticating. However, with the noise of rating competence above incompetence in the Buhari administration, I see no reason why he did not sack the doctors at Aso Rock for being too incompetent to cure ordinary ear problem. The president accepts these incompetent doctors still. Maybe because he prefers London air to that of Nigeria.

After two months of the president outing to the whites land, the senators that are charged with the duty of impeaching an incompetent adventurer went on to pay the president a visit and came back asking the whole senate house to grant the president more stay in London. Proletariat Nigerians sat home watching the NEWS. They did not protest. All they are thinking about is ‘I wish to enjoy what the president enjoys’. They failed to remember that with the rate that they give birth, a lot of people in Nigeria will not even contest for the presidential seat, talk less of becoming a presidential aspirant.

The educational system, too, have with a very ridiculous tone reaffirm the assertion that “thinking is not essential to being a Nigerian”. The educational system has done this by shouting the denial of existential approach in educating the beautification prefects of tomorrow. As if that not enough to stampede a country’s philosophic minds, young school goers are not expected to solve mathematical, historical, societal, moralistic and psychological problems(questions) in way they conceive it might be solved. In other words, young school goers are denied the ability to rethink, to establish an equation. Instead, the old men and women in office chairs, are delusional and do not belief that students could know better, therefore, only giving allowance for conventional solutions. In other words, they belief Einstein is alright, and Ajoke cannot disprove the relativity theory with adequate inductions to back it all up. This might also be identify as the reason why Proletariat Nigerians act, think, eat, dance and do all other social activities in a somewhat indistinctive manner.

Contemporary professors in Nigeria universities are concerned about making marking schemes hard so that they can be identified as worthy of the cheap red-gown. Associate Professors are concerned about becoming a f(u)oo(l)l professor so that they can earn big salaries and have a have a bid room as office. Junior lecturers wants to plagiarize, in a unique and unidentified way, the problem-unsolving research papers of their senior colleagues, so that they can earn more accolades. None seems to be thinking of solving problems.

Existential philosophy, if accepted, will bring us to advance knowledge of rejecting stipulations and stereotypes. It will enhance our ability to think and establish tenets that will make us become whom we are.

