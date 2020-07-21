The Virtues of First Ten Days of Dhul Hijjah -By Olayinka Abdurrazzaq

The best time in a day is the powerful night. The best day in a week is Friday. The best week in a month is the weeks in the month of Ramadan. The best month in a year is the month of Ramadan, and the best days in a year are the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah( the 12th month of the lunar calendar).

Here is another rarest opportunity for all the believers. The first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah defies comparison. The benefit of these first ten days is immeasurable. Missing out of it is a great miscarriage which may not be conceived again.

Unarguably, Laylatul-Qadr is the best night in the month of Ramadan of every year, whereas, the best days are the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah in every year. The days mentioned as significant enough for Allah to swear by them, are the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah. In Suratul-Fajr. He said, “By the ten nights(i.e. the first ten days of the month of Dhul-Hijjah).

This is the second chance after Ramadan for all the believers to seek forgiveness and ask for Allah’s blessing and mercy. For those of us not performing the Hajj pilgrimage this year, this is still a great time of blessing and immense reward.

Our hearts and prayers do be with those undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Hajj during these days. But it is pathetic that many of us are unable to make the blessed journey this year due to globally Covid-19 pandemic, there are still many ways for us to reap the blessings of this month.

It is Sunnah for the Muslim to fast on the first nine days of Dhul-Hijjah, because fasting is one of the best of deeds. In a hadith qudsi, Allah says: “All the deeds of the son of Adam are for him, except fasting, which is for Me and I shall reward for it.” (Bukhari, 1805)

It is also reported that “The Prophet used to fast on the first nine days of Dhul-Hijjah and the day of Ashura, and three days each month, the first Monday of the month and two Thursdays.” (Abu Dawood, 2/462)

Giving charity, honouring one’s parents, upholding the ties of kinship, and enjoining what is good and forbidding what is evil are also more encouraging in these days and Chanting of Allah’s names. The Prophet said: “There are no days that are greater before Allah or in which good deeds are more beloved to Him, than these ten days, so recite a great deal of tahleel (La ilaha ilallah), takbeer(Allahu Akbar) and tahmeed( Alhamdulillah) during them.” ( Ahmad).

Today’s Islamic Date is 29 Dhul-Qadah 1441. Which means that Dhul Hijjah is likely to start tomorrow. Don’t miss it.

May Allah count us amongst those who will witness this days. May He not deny us its reward and grant us Paradise hereafter.