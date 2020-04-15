There Is Always A Conspiracy -By Kenneth Ogbebor Osazze

THERE IS ALWAYS A CONSPIRACY

During the “Occupy Nigeria” protest of 2014, I read a book titled “The Confession of an Economic Hit Man”. Since then, I have not looked at nations, coups, wars, change in government, economies or even national elections or any world affairs quite the same way.

For those who will agree, there was an agenda behind the “Occupy Nigeria protest”. Anybody who said so then would have been called a government apologist or a conspiracy theorist. Time has revealed that the protest had nothing to do with saving Nigeria or good governance. It was fueled by some people who wanted to mount the saddle of leadership and dip their hands into our common till.

Let me get to Covid-19, which is the real subject of this discuss.

For anyone who thinks that there is no conspiracy behind the global pandemic Covid-19, the joke is on you.

For a global pandemic with this much death and economic devastation, costing the world this much and with the ripple effects, there is a force behind this, man or spirit.

I am absolutely sure there is a conspiracy behind this. The real question for me is, what is the conspiracy?

I have said little because I do not have an answer to that question. I am not one to quickly run to the market shouting “the sky is falling” like a headless chicken.

For all I know, you may just be helping them push their agenda by being a fear monger, thinking and saying what they want you to say. They control the media and thus what you hear and what you think. They can deliberately leak some things into the media and while you are thinking you have them figured out, they hit you where you least expect.

I have seen some movies where a group takes over a major hotel or rob a bank and take hostages. They usually threaten fire and brimstone like killing hostages if their demands are not met by certain times. Sometimes, they bungle some part of the operation deliberately and send the police on a wild goose chase, thinking they have a credible lead.

While the whole police, media and the nation are fixated on the bank, or hotel and hostages, the group often times just tunnel into the central bank vault or hit the actual target and make a heist unchallenged.

Why, because, they were in control. They showed you where to look, what to see and what to think. While you were fixated on the show they were putting up, they were robbing you blind without any razzmatazz.

In secondary school Physics, I remember being taught about “real and apparent depth”. You must learn to look beyond the apparent to see the real. The apparent is an illusion. While you are fixated on it, the schemers, like a magician plays you a magic trick and they walk away with their real intention.

Wuhan, Bio weapon, 5G…may all be smokescreens and the real agenda may be a lot deeper, and a lot more sinister.

You cannot see the real if you plug into the news sources controlled by the conspirators. You cannot depend on only news from CNN, CNBC, Fox, WHO, NCDC or Channels or NTA.

You must learn to tune out those frequencies and connect to a higher dimension.

To get the real depth of this matter, you must go spiritual. You must look for the command and control center and not worry about the relay stations.

You must read between the lines. You must hear what is not being said. You must see beyond what every other person is looking at.

“Eyes that look are many, eyes that see are few”

You must do more that look, you must see.

You must see with the light within in spite of the darkness without.

Job 32:8

There is a spirit in man, and the breath of the Almighty, gives him understanding.