There Was Country -By Richard Olanrewaju Odusanya

My heart bleeds for our beloved country NIGERIA. Where is the faithfulness, loyalty and honesty in our national pledge that’s exhibited by our leaders to serve the nation? Over thirty years ago, China was a undesirable nation. People didn’t want to associated with them. Their economy was in shambles but currently, the narratives has changed. You cannot ignore China.

Our leaders visit China and they are not inspired to replicate the same in Nigeria. They visit America, UK, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, India and other developed economies and yet don’t seem to bother about taking a cue from there or from anywhere to change the fortunes of the citizens. They are comfortable the with our title as POVERTY capital of the whole world. They are more concerned with establishing themselves in those countries. Our leaders would rather send their children to the best schools abroad rather than fix the education sector in Nigeria.

Our leaders would rather visit the best hospitals in the world rather than set up similar hospital in Nigeria. Should we thank God for the Coronavirus pandemic that’s making all of us stay home and exposing our shameful conditions?

Leaders wey fit sacrifice the head and destinies of their children for a political position, dat one na leader? Leaders wey no send the interest of him people wey vote dem enter power, dat one na leader? Leader have a legal right to correct the ills in the society through the constitution. The people have legal right to correct the wrongs in the society through protests, civil disobedience, strikes, revolts and revolutions. A country built together with lies can never progress. Indeed, Nigeria has lost the Golden voice and opportunities for good governance. The recent revelations of plausible explanation for gross misconduct, abuse of office/privilege and corruption in the entire system is worrisome. Cry beloved mother Africa.

Advertisement

Richard Olanrewaju Odusanya

Convener: AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI