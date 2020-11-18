TheTragedy Of Being Under The Watch Of Fake Leaders -By Abdulrahman Yunusa

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power. ” Abraham Lincoln.

In search of gold we found charcoal, huh! Perhaps were lured and got killed by the words of lies they preached us while blindly seeking for the key to hold our lives through political lane. Its a fact that during the hey days of their activism and political voyage, the masquerade blood suckers wrapped their selves with the beautiful attire of lies and fake campaign promises and until at end we realized their truest color.

Well, to be a leader is not a big deal but to perfectly discharged the duty assign to you is what matters the most, many have the whims to rule, govern, lead and command but few have the talent of achieving the desired goal. That’s the greatest mistakes we have been encountering since the beginning of our journey as a country with vast land and abundance natural resources. Thus, leaders are famously known to be selfless, altruistic, benevolent and magnanimous set of people with versatile talent in leadership circle. But to our dismay, ours are holistically in dearth of such golden qualities.

Intially, As a leader, the first thing you need to pay utmost attention upon is the safety of your people and their properties, then goin by that you must try administer Justice among them and finally make sure none is hurt by your hand or none is been hunted under your watch. And if you know you can’t achieve that with the little experience and resources you have, then you can say ” I can give a try ” not to assume you will do it higgledly-piggledly. To say the truth, this is another factor that hinders effective leadership.

Factually, the simple arithmetic we often make while diving in to the lake of power searching and reach the simple conclusion faster, is how can we grab a particular position of power or seat, but how can we discharge our duties is none of our business. So that’s the great mistake we often make while seeking for a particular position in the government.

Moreover, had it been we are wise enough we could have been more inquisitive and concern to our problems and we could have been more sensitive and selfless toward searching the remedy towards curtailing such bedeviling atrocities which are dragging our societies to the lower levels, but annoyingly we are not as wise as we supposed to be. Meanwhile, that’s what we are going through all the periods of bugaboo political and social atmosphere to which has succeeded in making our security condition more worrisome.

So, with regards to such haphazard nature of our political authority and security those vicious crooks mastered how to observe our nightmares as a society and make a thorough analysis then at last came up with a campaign promises that will cover all the areas of our problems. Meanwhile throwing the light of hope and assurance to our faces through campaign that once they got a chance in to the temple of power our vices will be history but sadly the more we vote them in, the less they will care about us. What a pity !

Concomitantly, It’s not a new thing to a Nigerian citizen that living a free stress life has become something alien to their knowledg due to the myriad cases of terrorism, unemployment, illiteracy, insecurity and above all, the mother of all vices which is bad governance. all these ugly pictures become real due to the myopic thought, negligence attitude and couple with lackadaisical effort that is been showcasing by our government against those obnoxious scenes which are escalating day by day.

As a protective measure to the aforementioned intracacies we came up with the idea of Democracy to which it will systematically serve as a medium which will confer us a chance to elect the candidate of our choice in to a particular position and achieve all our goals but all hopes end in vein. However, On set the journey of the leadership trial, take all our Democratic elected presidents of Nigeria as a case study, starting from Olusegun Obasanjo down to the present one whichs PMB there you can attest to the fact that our people gargantuan concern is for the power not for the people who are dying in their love. Since 1999 till date, none of them have succeeded in casting the smiley look in the face of Nigerians because they all failed to actualize our dreams.

Furthermore, none of them have absolutely did what people have expected from him except the less reigned one in power among them which is late presidents Umar Musa Yar’adua of a blessed memory. To exclude the late Yar’adu all the remaining presidents are ruthless and heartless folks who doesn’t mind to care about the need and wants of their people except their selfish desires but Yar’adua have vindictively shows her was different among them though he wasn’t vehemently romanced by the masses. That’s our picture as a society, we have no other alternates for all the ones we once vested our hope upon have finally disappointed us. If Buhari the one who is loved wholeheartedly by Nigerians will brazenly dismantle everything not in masses favor then who do you think Nigerians will also trust with their votes ? The answer is simple, no one will ever be entrusted by Nigerians for they have learned their bitter lessons in the hand of fake Messiah.

However, we keep the perpetual hope of trusting beast in the deceptive attire of politics claiming to be apostiles, saints and change agents but deep down they appear to be more agent of failure, ugly faces monsters and agent of doom than the past ones. That’s the sad reality we all are thriving through, none with clean heart is aiming to come to our rescue. For all the ones we have been trying are nothing but bunch of crooks who excelled in nothing than inviting failure and romancing calamity in the name of game playing politics.

Sadly, To say ” we are tired of their unproductive trials ” is least to what our hearts are fervently hiding, the blurry images we have been staring at under their worthless and ruthless watch is beyond our description for always our minds are in internal chaos with the presence reality which are caused by the lingering insecurity scenes we are watching day by day. Its very appalling to realize that when you have nothing to do than to lament !

Similarly, the ruthless predators and the valueless merchant of corruption who are wallowing in the gloomy vicinity of power yet bearing leadership title, have still succeeded in placing our hope in a highly precarious terrain aim at to be achieving their targeted political goals through them. The inexorable tough insecurity situations we are experiencing currently is the outcome of their actions and inactions against us and they won’t possess the pathetic heart to which it would force them to sympathize with us against the bloody incidences we have been witnessing over a decade.

However, after we are being molested several times and on different occasions by the slap-happy leaders who have being neglecting us in abysmal domains, they still hold a belief of withholding the key of our affairs, Is this not the sheer injustice at it zenith ? to be entangling the future of your people with mayhems, and other terrible practices all with the selfish desire of being the winner all the time, are we such an abominable creatues which our leaders won’t pay the expensive price to secure our lives and properties rather they fill their minds to the brim with the whims and intentions of sacrificing our innocent souls to the detriment of their clueless political aspirations. How dare they treat us such, they shall pay the price and we will never forgive them.

And the truth is that, if we keep kowtowing before them and we still continue throwing them the pages of our hope as weakness being, they will never cease to bury our hopes and yearning while chasing their worldly temptation and political plans. Nevertheless, the ones we loved with all our hearts and votes are the ones who are always aiming to see us in a painful and unhappy mood. They betrayed our fathers, they betrayed our hopes and they are still planning to betray our generation with their cunnings and deceptive political lies which are full of sumptuous caricatures and adorable designs.

Perhaps, that’s the hazy roads we have crossed in the course of scrutinizing change, but if we are truly patriotic we wouldn’t let that happen again, enough is enough ! For its implausible to keep getting hurt by a single enemy you knew over years and it will be a slap on our ugly chicjs when we grant an easy access to our enemies to reach the fruitful generation of our kids with same evil and destructive ideas to wage a fierce a war against them.

Lastly, Our hope is shattered to the hand of bloody power mongers whom we glorified with our words and escalated with our votes and alas we happened to be the preys they gluttonously fed on. But we do hope their evil plans against our future generation will be a mirage for the simple reason that we will equip our kids with a sound history and all protective tactics against opportunist whom we were duped and scammed by them.

Until we mind to be wary of their shenanigans against us, and until we nurture the mind of our incoming generation with an outstanding political culture to which it will make them to be politically sound and healthy, then they will never meet their ending point. But when we made our kids politically sophisticated and socially clubable the morronic imbeciles will sink in the ocean of fearness and die with their evil and destructive plans .