Tolulope Arotile: Tribute To Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot -By Isaiah Ogedegbe
Tolulope Arotile was a young, brilliant, and brave lady with a promising future. But unfortunately, the cold hands of death snatched her away too soon and her big dreams never became a reality. It is sad that Tolulope who could have become a good wife and a sweet mother did not live to reap the fruit of her labour in her chosen profession.
Tolulope Arotile – that name will forever ring a bell in the minds of Nigerians. Though she lived a short life, yet she made a great impact as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot. She died at the age of 24 on July 14, 2020 in Kaduna. The Nigeria President, the NAF, and the Nigerian masses were deeply touched by the news of her premature death resulting from a head injury she sustained in a car accident. She was buried on July 23, 2020.
