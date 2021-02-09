Truth; And The Game Team Up Against Sheikh Abduljabbar -By Abdulrahman Yunusa

Our taste of selfishness and being judgmental all the time is such an unprecedented one, its our poor tradition to pinpoint someone’s mistakes or blunder and capitalize them in our polemics as err but when same happen to be by our lovely side we choose to called a ” Slip of pen or slip of tongue ” which this would never in anyway be fair.

We should always have the whims to assess events with discerning hearts, fair judgment and just mind. But being anything in contrast to that it end up manifesting nothing from us through our writings but it tells how unjust set of people we are to others. In addition, we shouldn’t be letting a prejudice overshadowing our analysis.

Well, all these rants won’t come from me to spew nothing. Indeed I have something to say regarding this hot religious debates where clerics across almost all famous religious sects merged to counter attack the verbose Qadiri discipline sheikh in person of Mallam Abduljabbar Kabara who is now on trial to face his fate on debate ground. Also, he is on trial to receive the price of his unprintable and gutterly remarks and innuedos againt the personality of some Sahabas as alledge by many.

To say a little not much, none all of us is infallible in all our doings, therefore, there is high possibility of everyone of us plus the sheikhs to err or make a mistake wittingly or unwittingly, but taking someone and hating him to that extent is something unjust to my sight when you all agree to team up with all those you once even labelled as ” Kuffar ” or with heresy due to their mode of religious teachings which to our world of textual and contextual comprehension are absolutely invalid.

However, knowing those at the forefront in raining an accusation toward the Kabara’s scion popular sheikh, it’s all Sunnis Sheikhs who shared different method and paradigm in delivering religious messages and his fellow brother whom he has an intra home feud with the followed by other gang who also have a fierce business with in that regards, then if truth will lead not a sentiment then the rest wouldn’t go in single boat with them for they are in one way or the order guilty of what Sarkin Gida is being accused of.

It made me bewildered and perplexed when I spot the opinion of the dethrone Kano King in Newspapers pledging a loyalty to Governor Ganduje over his recent move regarding banning and forming a scholarly debate. I did so because I have seen for several times where he himself the charlatan intellectual King is harshly touching the personality of some Sahabas in his past epistles which up till date, he failed to declared as he shift a stance upon.

Imagine, Sunnih sheikhs ganging up with Tariqa Sheikhs against someone, whom in some of their writings if one with devoid of Tariqa teaching discipline or Tarbiyya will peruse it would be quite hard for him/her to fathom and feel free to understand what their text entails. What want show here is the differences in tones many homes and sects talks to their fellow men while disecting a particular matter.

Meanwhile the esoterism we failed to be vigilant with while dealing with matters as this is what also lure us to see and called some Tariqa Faira in short as ” Kuffar “. Its what often induce us to see them some kind of people who are not practicing the Islamic religion. So we mind not to checkmate their secret affairs on that hand despite their open gutter believe in some lines.

And yet on the other hand we chose to strongly join hand and kick the dumbass of Abduljabbar. Posteritt will never judge us right as we can fight someone selfishly in the course ofintra- religious rivalry. The future would surely see us as people whose the disease of bias and extreme injustice has caused a great disorder to their cognitive capacity.

Truth is that, if we are true in what we are doing, we should do the game stage by stage for the Sunnis have a fierce feud all the rest of creeds. Because among the rest of the sects there some who a times view their Sheikhs as Gods or something with questionable authority and that has contradict the teaching of Sunnih, also among the sects we make a coaliation with there some whom they revere their sheiks submission to an extent they can afford to take every decision down even if it comes from the untouchable Bukhari or Muslims and finally there is among who even have the bud to call and refer themselves to as ” Gods ” or Mini Gods as they say.

Let’s do this sincerely, we have to change our mindsets to tackle such matters. Until we need to truth and truthful teachings, we would never get out of that matter unquestionably.

And if we truly want to get everything right on that course, then its most for all of us to spare the issue of Sahabas alone, their misunderstanding with one another, their errors in some areas of life and their inter rivalry among themselves. We should cast away the eyes and intentions of scrutinizing their affairs.

Note : The writer is Sunnih, adherent of Izala Jos teaching and also a truth seeker from all angles. I write this to remind us on being fair in judging a scenarios which we are or not involved in as how our creator admonished us to be.

Allah ya gyara, ya ganar damu ya kuma hada kanmu 🙏