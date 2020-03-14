Undergraduates: 33,000 Is Good But Not Enough! -By Musa Affos

Few months ago, the news broke out that corp members allowance was jerked up from 19,800 to 33,000. As usual, it was a good news and every well meaning Nigeria will applaud such effort and good move.

The increase in the allowance has ignited the interest of a lot of undergraduates to finish university soonest in order to partake in the “National cake”.

The social media has been stormed with pictures of newly sworn in corp members nation wide and some of them are more interested in the 33,000 even more than the experience of serving their fathers land – the ultimate reason for the ” Gowon, invented scheme “.

As usual, I sat to analyse the whole thing and I kept wondering what will happen to some of these corp members after their one year scheme even when the certainty of getting a white collar job is certainly not certain.

Firstly, I’m not disputing the fact that 33,000 is good money to an extend but I’ve realised that most of the corp members (who were once undergraduate) barely have any thing they do to earn for themselves.

In recent times, there have been much youth dependence on government it seemingly appear to be their only way out.

I have decided to write something down for my fellow undergraduates and most importantly the year one students:

Find something that can fit into your studies. I’m going to give two example Pen & Biscuits.

*1. Selling of pen* : You will buy a carton of pen at a cheaper prize & sale it.

I choose pen due to the aforementioned criterion I stated about finding something that can fit into your studies. Once you purchase a carton of pen probably on Sunday, by Monday you take it to class and create the awareness that you now sale pen. Definitely students will use pens, some will lose theirs, others pen will get spoiled and the must write. Meanwhile you have brought it right to their domain.

While It saves the student the stress of going out of the class to get another pen, thereby missing some vital parts of the lectures, it also minimises distraction of excusing the lecturer about going to get a pen, while at the other end, you’re in class & your business is going fine & making little money. It also fits into your studies; because you won’t need any stress, once you create the awareness.

An added advantage is, pen isn’t perishable.

You can start up with pen business & subsequently add it up with markers (Tempo) for the white board. You can imagine the sales you will make in a GST class that has over 1,000 students.

*2. Biscuits* :

You can also also sale biscuits because it can also fit into your academics:

Same way with the pen. Some people don’t eat before coming to early morning lectures, while some lecturers will extend their lectures or go beyond their designated time. And its natural for students to be hungry.

Once you create an awareness that you sale biscuits, students will definitely patronise you and your business will flourish even while lectures is on you can still make sales without necessarily requiring any stressful physical engagement.

Biscuits also doesn’t spoil easily, it has an extended life shelf.

It doesn’t really matter how little your profit seems to be so long as it keeps coming. The journey of a thousand mile, they say begins with a step. The added advantage of earning something on your own is, it reduces dependency and once you’re less dependent, your esteem becomes high and a high esteem is the basis for greatness and purpose with no fear or intimidation.

If you’re good in barbing hair, you can talk to any Salon close by, let them know you’re good in barbing or making hair, once you have a free or leisure time you can also go the salon, do the work that is readily available for you, & share the money base on agreement with the shop owner.

How about making hand bits, locally made necklaces and taking them to class?

Its also a heat period, you can sale pure water at home(off campus) or in the hostel (if allowed).

Once you start with the little I have mentioned above or others, by the end of your 400 or 500 level (depending on your course) you must have grown a more bigger business, gain experience, have a prior knowledge on how to run business after your service and above all you must have handled more than that 33,000 and you will be glad you did.

Start with the little in your hands. Its big enough to start.

Musa Affos is a Blogger & Social Media Activist.

#RAB

#BloggerXtraOrdinaire

#CaptainAffos.