Forgotten Dairies
Window To A Vicious Underbelly -By Etudaiye Abdulmumin
As soon as the news filtered out.
That the man has breathe his heart out.
Perhaps the angel of death still nigh, unseen by souls whose time is not out.
Yet the window flew open and what was seen was nothing even the devil can conjure up.
What was revealed could have taken a lifetime to be unraveled.
Yet in the morbidity that pervades I discovered I had an unfettered access to the innermost recess of the underbelly of Men.
Before now, I could have vouched for their humanity.
Irrespective of faith or creed, I would have thought they were cultured.
Irrespective of race or tribe, I would have felt they were nurtured.
Irrespective of ideals and principles, I would have thought they were humane.
But No!
I was shocked to what I found beneath their underbelly.
It was putrefying!
It was repugnant!
It was horrible!
It was vicious!
How could I have misjudged them before now?
In their folly, they hated Kyari who they never met.
They rejoiced in orgasmic frenzy.
They laughed and thump fisted
All for the death of Abba Kyari.
To all those who belonged to the group I described ,here is something they should know .
For I know there is nothing that pricks like a conscience that haunts.
Everyone owes the debt of death. Rejoicing over the death of a man you hardly know?
Check your humanity!
Everyone owes the debt of death.
Ours was never written off.
We will pay at our appointed time.
Check your spirituality!
You alleged he died two weeks ago?
If only that was true then if not, you could possibly had used your tongue to kill him!
Just think whether you haven’t murdered someone and sleep well.
Excellence of a human is not to think that death came to fight your battle with the departed soul because death is a universal fact of life.
Everyone dies but not everyone Lives.
Sooner you will still feel unfulfilled that you never settled whatever you think you had with him.
Your destiny was never with the deceased.
Be Reasonable.
In the end…
The man died and the ones who knew him eulogized him and prayed for him.
The ones who knew him narrated how good he was and how distant from populism he was.
The ones who had different political views with him praised his loyalty didnt you hear?
His boss regarded him a “Dear Friend” and the “Best of Us” were you not informed?
Geoffrey Said he was his best man at his church wedding and remained his best man for life did you know ?
Then…
The ones who never knew him but have the humanity in them irrespective of their faith prayed for his peaceful repose are you following?
It was suddenly revealed he had 150 orphans under his care and he never wanted it revealed can you see?
So..
Here is the best of it all.
Abba Kyari could have died a martyr and May Allah grant him that.
It was narrated that if a Muslim dies during a plague, he dies a martyr.
He goes to Paradise without been questioned.
Oh you who rejoice!
Do you know how you would die?
Will the world reverberate at the news of your death or be just a passing wind?
Will you be buried by the state or by a small community whence you came?
Will your Epitaph reads “He was the best of us”?
Or will it be “Herein lies a vicious soul who mocked death “?
While we do not know what the future hold.
Today what I know was that I found the window to the vicious underbelly of men I could have sworn were fine species.
