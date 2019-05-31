Yorubas: The Problem And Solution Of Nigeria -By Fakinlede Pelumi

I am born a Yoruba man, hail from Ondo State, my grandmother told me that my grandpa was supposed to be the king of our town to prove my root as an O odua but yet with my knowledge of history and the Nigerian drama, I can say it factually that the problem of this country is the people from the south west side of the nation.

From the onset, the most celebrated Yoruba man in the history of the country, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had done much harm to this country. From independence, Nigeria had a federal setting in which any person from any tribe can go to any part of the country and contest for an electoral post which was the case of Nnamdi Azikiwe who contested in Lagos. Azikwe was said to be more Yoruba than Igbo because he was born in the west and yet Awolowo sold the seed of discord in the mind of the Lagos people making them not vote for Azikwe.

The Yorubas are educated set of people yet they are the first to use selfishness to cause an unrest in the young Nigeria. Awolowo lost his election and he could not stay without power so he went back to tell Akintola to relinquish his post for him as the western region premier and Akintola refused causing fight between the two. Action Group split and it was even a Yoruba that testify against Awo who was tried by a Yoruba judge.

At the peak of the civil war, Awolowo acted like Machaveli to Gowon by telling him to burn the bridge and starve the Igbos just to get political relevance and at the core point of the Nigerian trouble is seated a Yoruba remembering that it was a Yoruba man that abscond from being the Head of State that brought in Gowon which became a feature of the civil war.

Coming to the present day Nigeria, Yorubas have being the game decider, it is who they choose to follow that becomes political relevant. The brain behind election rigging is Yoruba, in fact, a former President in this country conducted an election that its flaws can’t be fetched. PDP lost out because all the Yoruba states in 2015 choose to go against them save Ekiti and if the Yorubas if not for selfish reasons of getting the presidential ticket had stood their ground in 2019, the game will have changed. Remember the evil that was performed in Lagos by a n Osun man claiming lagosian.

The Yorubas like Britain is the Nigerian political balancers. The day, these people remove mediocrity from their blood, Nigeria will be in its proper place. The Yorubad has caused Nigeria a lot of problem by sitting on the political fence and they can rewrite that by doing what the Eledumare had blessed us to do and with that Nigeria will get to it’s greater heights

