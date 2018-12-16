Absence of lafiya in Lafiya Dole’s expulsion of UNICEF -By Festus Adedayo

Apart from the booming of bombs and painful cries at the Northeast theatre of the Boko Haram war that the world has been accustomed to since the war of terror berthed on the Nigerian soil, another booming, shocking and destabilizing bomb exploded at the war front on Friday. This time, it reverberated beyond the theatre of war, across the length and breadth of the world. A terse press statement signed by Onyema Nwachukwu, a colonel and Deputy Director of Public Relations, on behalf of the theatre command of the Operation Lafiya Dole, had ordered the world-acclaimed United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)out of the precinct of war. Its reason for this was a very weighty allegation that UNICEF was aiding the insurgents by training spies who had
The Army’s statement immediately courted diatribes across the globe. International human rights organisation, Amnesty International, said it was an attempt to demonize the humanitarian agency and intimidate it from carrying out its globally recognised assignment, while tagging the allegations against the body as absurd. On the effect of this ostensibly depthless decision, Amnesty said it “will, in fact, deprive those whose lives have been devastated by the Boko Haram conflict from receiving much-needed humanitarian assistance.” However, the Commander shortly reversed its order, basing it on “intervention by well-meaning and concerned Nigerians” and that it had “convened and held an emergency meeting with representatives of UNICEF” on Friday evening. The Presidency had before this apparently spineless about-turn, through Garba Shehu, in an apparent attempt to thaw the audacious ice of this order, said a meeting was afoot to mend fences between UNICEF and the Nigerian Army.
For a patriotic Nigerian who subscribes to the Walter Rodney thesis of how Europe underdeveloped Africa and any student of Claude Ake who over the years gobbled the late scholar’s theories of how developmental problems in Africa were sustained by powerful global interests, especially in his thesis that “power is everything and those who control the coercive resources use it freely to promote their interests,” there would be a patriotic urge to offer Nwachukwu and his Commander a bottle of cold beer for their unqualified patriotism. However, the issues involved in these very weighty allegations, the peremptory ordering of UNICEF out of this theatre of war, vis a vis the very delicate nature of Nigeria’s position on the global radar, far outweigh all these. In fact, the reversal of the order by the military notwithstanding, the cause for the order and the mind-set behind it are in need of urgent prognosis for
For a brief tie-back, UNICEF has acquired an impregnable acclaim across the world as a global humanitarian agency which these queer allegations certainly cannot impeach. Established by the UnitedNations General Assembly on December 11,
Queer as the Lafiya Dole commandant’s allegation may sound, a patriot may want to give him the benefit of the doubt. What exactly is the composition of the Nigeria Army’s alleged security information about UNICEF? Upon what premises did it base this decision to expel the globally acknowledged humanitarian agency? Does logic justify this allegation? Placed side by side Afrocentric concoctions native to us which season fabulously that the west gangs up against Africa’s development, based on an alleged projection that a developed Africa could threaten the West’s neo-colonial aspirations, there is the probability that this thesis may fructify in the minds of Nigerians, in support of the Army’s expulsion. On remembrance of Nigeria’s security forces’ penchant for acting abysmally contradictorily to the norms that sane and reasonable organizations, as well
Many of the humanitarian agencies operating in Nigeria had earlier taken up cudgels against the activities of the Nigerian army in this fight against insurgents. For example, in a report it entitled They betrayed us, AmnestyInternational had alleged that girls fleeing the insurgents were being raped by Nigerian soldiers, starved and were coerced to exchange food for sex. Thousands of these women are reported to have lost their lives in their quest for survival in the so-called Internally Displaced People’s Camps where the Nigerian federal and state governments claim to be funding with billions of Naira. The report further claimed that the Civilian Task Force (Civilian JTF) “separated women from their husbands and confined them in remote ‘satellite camps’ where they were raped, sometimes in exchange for food.” If you recall the atrocities of the Nigerian Army in Odi and Zaki Biam, you will not put past Nigerian soldiers the tendency to act like a recount of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness. Conrad’s book, a narration of a voyage up the Congo River into the Congo Free State, is woven across a central theme of the submission that little difference exists between so-called
Only recently, Amnesty, in another report on Nigerian soldiers in the war against insurgency in the Northeast, covertly alleged that savages exist among them. According to the report, Nigerian soldiers were engaged in war crimes which ranged from atrocious execution of civilians and people it peremptorily tagged associates of the insurgents. Indeed, in the report, Amnesty claimed that “the Nigerian military, including senior commanders, must be investigated for the deaths of more than 8,000people murdered, starved, suffocated, and tortured to death.” Amnesty claimed that its findings, which it said were based on years of research and evidence on these atrocities, included “leaked military reports and interviews with more than 400 survivors, eyewitnesses and senior members of the Nigerian security forces” as well as viewing and verification of “90 videos showing Nigeria military and allied militia in the act of committing human rights abuses.” It ended the report by saying that it had “specifically named the high-ranking military officials who should be investigated for the war crimes of murder, torture and enforced disappearance.” With this as a background, it would be whimsical to expect the Nigerian military to view the activities of the humanitarian agencies as complimentary.
For us as Nigerians, the diffident ordering of UNICEF out of the war-torn area in the Northeast can only be a throwback to a similar order and disdain for the rest of the world by General Sani Abacha. Abacha, you will recall, ran a government that disdained the world. Accused of gross human rights abuses which reverberated across the world, especially after he ordered the hanging of Ogoni activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, ostensibly as a result of the tobacco-pipe-mouthing writer’s unqualified opposition to the exploitation of oil and the attendant despoliation of the environment by multinational oil companies, among others, the Abacha government became repeatedly condemned by the US State Department. Its attempt to court Americans like Louis
From whatever prism it is looked at, there is no