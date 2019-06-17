Can The Super Eagles Comeback In AFCON Be Historical? -By Efosa Taiwo

Having missed out on the last two African Cup of Nations staged in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea respectively, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, one of the powerhouses in African football, would be making its comeback and coincidentally its 19th appearance in the African Cup of Nations(AFCON). This is coming on the bounce of two World Cup appearances as the last time they recorded their presence was in 2013 where they emerge Champions defeating Burkina Faso to a solitary strike by Sunday Mbah.

The Gernot Rohr led side are pitted in a group the bookmakers tip them to come top given their superior quality over the rest of the teams housed alongside them in the group.

Just Iike in the FIFA World Cup where they had the youngest squad going into the World Cup, the Super Eagles seem to have been unswerving in their bias for a predominantly young squad as they are being reputed as having the youngest squad going into Egypt.





It must also be affirmed that the Super Eagles have one of the best teams the African continent boasts of and are definitely among the few favorites to win the AFCON in Egypt.

Undoubtedly, the team’s strength lies in their overwhelming array of attacking legs where little wonder is casted on them having 9 attacking players out of the official 23 players regulated for the competition.

Spearheading the attack just like he did during the qualifiers where he ended up being the overall topscorer with 7 goals is the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua F.C. striker Odion Ighalo who is quite renown for his knack for goals. Ighalo has definitely put his World Cup dismal performance behind him ever since the competition ended and has been in productive outing for both his country and clubside.

Starlet and Villarreal’s prodigy, Samuel Chukwueze is unarguably one player the whole world is looking forward to lighting up the AFCON with his dazzling and breathtaking skills – one that has seen him invaded the Super Eagles starting line-up in barely 8 months since his first call-up.

Vice captain, Ahmed Musa, Galatasaray topscorer, Henry Onyekuru, Nimble-footed Bordeaux Winger, Samuel Kalu, dazzling attacker, Moses Simon among other attackers the Super Eagles will parade at the AFCON are enough to send jitters to every team they will come up against in Egypt.

The team also boasts of a relatively solid defensive partnership dubbed ‘The Oyinbo wall’ between William Troost Ekong and Leon Balogun but it seems that could be improved upon with the much-in form Kenneth Omeruo being favoured recently over Brighton’s defender, Leon Balogun. Whichever pair Rohr decides to go with, it can be said that it is definitely the best pair the country boast of currently. Shehu Abdullahi and Jamiu Collins should both man the full backs positions.

The goalkeeping position still remains the most controversial position in the team with uncertainty swamping who would be handed the gloves during AFCON with hitherto first-choice goalie Francis Uzoho being in poor form for both club and country and have been overlooked in recent games for the national team. Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechuckwu Ezenwa are being tipped over him in camp to shoulder the goalkeeping responsibility.

Meanwhile, this is the competition where the flair and creativity of Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi would be in high-demand. Provided he brings his A-game to the table and have it intertwined with what former Chelsea midfield maestro and captain of the team, John Mikel Obi offers the team, then they would have contributed their own quota to ensuring the attack is not starve of chances to help it kill off games.

Pertinently, the group phase of the competition that will see them square up against Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea should not be much of a threat to the team. Although, the teams therein are dark horses but sound judgement should dictate to the team that they should not be underrated at any cost. Madagascar have had their football on the rise lately and have a new crop of exciting footballers. Burundi, on the other hand, making their debut at the AFCON are deserved AFCON participating team putting into context how they navigated almost seamlessly past the qualifying stage. Guinea, who on paper should proceed to the next round with Nigeria are regular foes and the Super Eagles will be prepared to withstand everything they bring to the party while taking them to the cleaners.

Provided the Super Eagles do not underestimate the teams they are grouped with, I fancy them to scoop the top spot in the group.

Where the battle nestles will be in the second round where they are likely to be opposed by other footballing Giants in Africa such as Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and the likes.

While the Super Eagles have their popular strength residing in its attack, one ‘obscured’ strength they seem to have lies on their bench. It has been aeons since the Super Eagles boast of such a rich quality of players on the bench. The overpowering talents they have on the bench is evidenced with the supposition that it can perform a commensurate job alike the one the starting line-up can.

Possessing the best attacking players in the tournament is not suffice to get crowned Champions, but rather possessing attacking players that will convert 95% of the chances they get in every game, hence covering up their vulnerability at the back should see the Eagles bag their 4th AFCON title in a colourful fashion.

