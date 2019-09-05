National Issues
Guru Deseye Subai , man-made thinking and the rationality of common wisdom -By Abdullahi O. Haruna
You may argue that I am not a Christian and though stands on no authority to talk about the church, you can’t deny me the explicit messages in the Bible which gives me sufficient authority to argue in defence of truth against falsehood.
The trend lately is to manipulate scriptures in fulfilment of defined interests, in doing this, celestial authorities are questioned and common sense prism advanced. Forgetting that no man, no matter his intellectual expansiveness can dwarf what has been written by divine judgment. We have seen it before the world goes, and feeble attempts to distort the decree of the lord will continue but the potency of such attempt will eternally dwell in vain.
In a world where individuals search and seek for quick metaphysical explanations to their predicament, one shouldn’t be surprised that individuals such as Guru Sabai are quick to offer explanations and prescription that manipulates the innate curiosity and psychological fragility of people. By blending Hindusim and Christianity, Guru Subai has consistently exploited the gullibility of some to promote his new religion cloth in myths. This attempt to use logic and the wisdom of man to rationalize God was long foreseen long ago in the bible when in the book of Timothy 2:4 it was stated that,
“For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.
Guru Subai relentless and provocative attack against the fundamentals of Christianity has assumed another dimension. Hiding under the cover of logic and rationality, he as attempted to demolish the foundation of the modern church of Christ forgetting the biblical inference which says that the ways of God is not the ways of man and the wisdom of man is foolishness in the sight of the lord.
He has attempted to create a new concept of marriage and morality that is not in accordance with what is written in the books. To him, the modern church is but of device of the devil. In a way, Guru Subai has attempted to create his own version of religion that appeals to but the interest of Christ. Little wonder he goes around claiming to possess spiritual powers that can heal all sort of diseases from HIV and AIDs to the least disease with no definitive proof. What will baffle any true believer is his method of healing and deliverance. He admits to using unconventional methods in healing his followers while the bible approves of prayers In the name of Christ alone as our shield against the forces of darkness.
To an unsuspecting Christian not grounded in the bible, the prism of Guru Subai teachings is appealing but to someone spiritually conscious, his words and actions are a confirmation of the prophetic warning Jesus gave in the book of Mathew 7:15 where he instructed the brethren to “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.” Guru Subai is a wolf in sheep clothing. He claims not to profess the Christian faith yet he performs miracles using the name of Christ. No wonder the bible said in the book of Mathew 24:24 “For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.” Guru Subai is preying on the church and God’s elect but the church will rest on the word of the lord for judgment. Ezekiel 13:19 was explicitly clear when it promised that “My hand will be against the prophets who see false visions and utter lying divinations. They will not belong to the council of my people or be listed in the records of Israel, nor will they enter the land of Israel. Then you will know that I am the Sovereign LORD.”
Celestially musing
Xenophobic Reprisal Attacks -By Prince Oyedeji Tajudeen Adegboyega
johntomnyone
September 5, 2019 at 2:44 pm
Guru Deseye Subai may not be well known as a Christian but he is a Christian. He believes in Jesus and most of his teachings are centered on the core value of Christianity. The best I know, that may be hidden from you is that his teachings are more concerned about the hidden aspects of life. Christianity is all about spirituality, and that’s what Guru Deseye Subai is more concerned about. Google him and you will know more about him. Don’t just come out to the public and speak evil about someone you know very little about.
Princess Adaobi Lakisha
September 5, 2019 at 6:06 pm
God created all of us in his own image… I know you are misunderstanding the teachings of Guru Deseye… Everything is not completely explained in the Bible… And not every man of God have possess such wisdom as the Guru Deseye…. He is doing his best to make sure we understand everything about the scriptures, so as not to be led to the wrong path by so many so called men of God.. Is clearly written in his page and you can see in his videos… All you need do is read, listen, view and learn.. Don’t be mislead by people that don’t know what Christianity is all about… This is just an example of What Guru explained earlier.. (Dont allow the evil spirits and agents of darkness take over your brain of understanding) … With God’s help I understand and believe the teachings of Guru Deseye subai and will continue to do so.. I advise you ask God for forgiveness aswell as plea with him to make your brain active.. I will also pray for you because heaven will be happy if your soul repents ..
Luchidiamond_hairworld
September 5, 2019 at 6:14 pm
You already know you no a Christian so I wonder how you even no what’s in the bible or how you no he is speaking against it… all you have to do is just follow him up read, listen to his teaches and I tell you, you will realise you dont no anything about him..
Princess Adaobi Lakisha
September 5, 2019 at 6:39 pm
So many men of God have been dealt with, killed, done so many bad things just to make sure they are stopped from doing God’s work ….but all devil work to stop God’s work all failed… Even Jesus Christ our Lord was tempted countless times by Satan himself…. But you know nah….( Ada ama aka) no can ever battle with Lord The spirit in you is a strong evil spirit ..and this spirit reads very well but unfortunately understand few …but like our teacher have thought us in the past….. Evil spirits can come in different ways. And yours couldn’t from your belly, then it attacked from your brain and dealing with your sense … I can’t imagine you are using our Bible version to quote us wrong….. But we are children of God and we have been taught to expect this…. We have been taught to pray for the forgiveness of people like you not to say back to sender .. I pray God deliver you from that spirit and open your eyes to learn.. Amen