New Zealand: Ours Is A Nation Of Hypocrites And Politically Correct Bunch -By James Sunday

In Nigeria, the news of killings and death is now a new normal. It just flashes and everyone forgets the next minute and move on. Nothing decisive is done to forestall reoccurrence and perpetrators are always at large “unknown gunmen”

I observed with consternation and trepidation how we joined the fray to dramatize the condemnation of the terror attack in New Zealand. Agreed, what happened in New Zealand is condemnable and as members of one shared humanity, we generally are affected by such occurrences, but what beats my imagination is that terrorists and other allied forms of killings in Nigeria occurs on a frequent quotient and we don’t seem to bother or care about the plight of the victims. We just hear it and move on. No candle lights, little or no condemnation, no genuine concerns. It is just normal.

James Sunday





From Zamfara to Kajuru, Jos to Benue and worst still the Northeast of the country, we hear of horrific killings daily and yet, the condemnation is feeble if any both from the governments and citizens alike. The Nigerian media is a major culprit too. They just report on the peripheral level and leave out the devastation and its attendant humanitarian consequences. It is just as if the system has been wired thus. Everyone just move on. You won’t blame them. My fellow journalists’ these days prefer juicy beats where the envelopes are handy.

My apprehension is that something is really wide of the mark with us as a nation, if we just move on like that in the face of the heinous killings on the home front but tend to join in laud and foolhardy solidarity when it happens elsewhere. It is a travesty because charity they say begins at home.

New Zealand has strong legislations and law enforcement capacity as exemplified in the way and manner the country’s security handled the matter and suspects are already singing in the courts. The government also responded very strongly and commendably too. However, in my country of charlatans and pretenders, everything is seen more from a political lens.

Within the week, there has been series of attacks in Zamfara. Specifically, in Shinkafi, Anka, Zurmi and Gusau. There is no formal condemnation or recognition. No deployments. From what I gathered, the people are already losing hope on the home front and yet we concern ourselves more with New Zealand, the social media was rife with posts from hypocritical army of cheerleaders and these same performers fail to condemn or even show any genuine concern for the victims of killings in Zamfara, Kajuru and not to even mention the victims of the atrocities in the northeast of the country.

Here, everyone is a hypocrite. Politicians are charlatans, journalists are being politically correct, analysts and critics are all pretenders. Ours is a nation of dissemblers and fakes.

James a media practitioner writes from Kaduna, tweets @jamessunday20