Nnamdi Kanu: The Price Of Cheap Popularity -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Whether dead or alive, Nnamdi Kanu will forever be remembered as a man with thoughtless discretion, who only craved for cheap popularity. He was very pompous and he was too full of himself and, as the saying goes, pride goes before a fall.

Nnamdi Kanu was not a man driven by passionate intensity. He was a man who only wanted to make a name for himself by challenging constituted authorities through seemingly illegal means. It even degenerated to the use of foul language on not only the exalted person of the President, but also on the whole nation which he once referred to as a “zoo.”

Boldness without wisdom is foolishness. To some people in Igboland, Nnamdi Kanu was a bold man but he lacked the wisdom to rightly fight for the freedom of his own people.

Cheap popularity has led to the disappearance of this Biafran “hero.” Since September last year, no one seems to have seen him or heard from him. His name is everywhere but the man is nowhere to be found – all because of cheap popularity.

Comments

comments