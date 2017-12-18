Obaze soldiers on, publishes “Prime Witness” on Buhari’s first year in office

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the recently concluded Anambra State governorship election, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze, has quickly moved on from the unfavourable election result, publishing a new book titled Prime Witness – Change and Policy Challenges in Buhari’s Nigeria which chronicles the policy changes in the first year of President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

The book, which is already selling online on Amazon, is a product of Obaze’s observations, exchanges with his interlocutors in and out of government, Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike during Buhari’s first year in office.

The former United Nations Diplomat in his acknowledgement said “my being outside the orbit of governance made it possible for me to record my observation, thoughts and assessments on Nigeria and evolving political developments publicly.

“As assessments progressed through the first year into 2016, I was encouraged by family members, friends, close associates to carry on with my articulation, inquiry and critique of public policies, albeit, peripherally.

“Though outside the government orbit, I was an unfettered and independent observer, hence, a “prime witness,” he added.

The book which is dedicated to Obaze’s wife, Dr. Ofunne Obaze, a US-based consultant Paediatrician and emergency medicine doctor, had its foreword written by Amb. Ejeviome Otobo, a former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Otobo, in his foreword, said the book written by “a thoughtful public policy analyst and former Senior United Nations’ official and high-ranking state government official, represents a first draft of detailed analytical history of the administration’s performance in the first two years.”

Obaze revealed through his official social media accounts that the date and venue for the presentation of Prime Witness which boast of 38 chapters and 448 pages will soon be announced.

