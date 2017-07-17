Osinbajo: In abrasion with ambition -By Fola Ojo

He was God’s archangel in the beginning. His coveted position as the topmost musicologist was incontrovertible. His ace desire was to be the Commander-In-Chief. He dreamt of a day he would have the whole of heaven and earth woven around his fingers in subjugation and control. Then in rebellion, he rallied two-thirds of heavenly angels behind himself, and against his Master to form his own government. His dream ended up a nightmare. He was rubbished and banished. The shimmer of how the game of politics got its dare-devilry attribute may have its origin in heaven with Lucifer; son of the morning.

Men with morbid ambition always end up rubbished. Their insatiable and quixotic quest for more power lands them in lengthened lugubriousness. Instincts of many unsatisfied men are to seek and pursue the domination of other homo sapiens. From backdoor and front door, they swing through in their machinations. Politics, all over the world, is a game of cut-throat intricate intrigues. In Nigeria, it is cut-loose deadly. Jostlers for power go to any length to outwit one another. In many cases, lives are snuffed out. But will men ever believe that power is transient, and God-given?

When the then All Progressives Congress candidate Muhammadu Buhari announced his running mate in December 2014, he knew he had found a savvy salvaging hand that would complement his efforts. Buhari said he had sought advice from within and outside the party before making his choice. Yemi Osinbajo was chosen because, according to Buhari, he was a man of “impeccable integrity”. Osinbajo lorded himself on no one. There was no sly scheming or beguiling lobbying. For such a time as this was he chosen; and for such a time as this has he become a voice acting on behalf of his ailing principal who is recuperating in London.

The evil of today is always in constant rassle and tussle with the good of today. In Nigeria, the evil of today is in our National Assembly. From the calculation of some grievous wolf-members of both chambers, Acting President Osinbajo is not strong enough to captain the ship. Threats of legislative brimstones are coming just because he is carrying out the agenda of his recuperating principal that many of them hate.

Like railing demons, the ravenousness in men with ambition suddenly burst loose. The hounding hyenas in the Senate got in collaboration with preying panthers outside of the chamber. The devouring lion who seeks to be the Lion King tweeted deep-throated jackals in some houses of faith for a confab. We heard of marabouts. We heard of men praying evil prayers for one man who wants power to himself. They went offshore in strings of nocturnal meetings to destabilise. “Impeach him”, their cupid voices barked out of the stillness of the night rattling the roof under which they daily convey to amaze Nigerians. But from among the conspiring cohort came a voluntary mole, an anonymous being who later told the world what happened thousands of miles away from Abuja.

Nigeria’s Senate is the retirement homes for failed, foul and fishy ex-governors. “It’s about the Rule of law, we can’t have this”, they justified their recreant and dastard moves. Many of these shouters were once governors who ran a one-man show with their state lawmakers. Any dissenting voice in their kingdom was either removed or silenced forever. Now, they talk Rule of Law? Where was the law when their salaries were jerked up three times while Nigerian workers are not paid theirs? Where was the law when they tripled up their pension packages and quadrupled their furniture allowances? Where has been the law when unnecessary foreign travels are embarked upon just because of ecstatic estacodes? What truly do they do in there? Some dance a dance of shame; and others drill boreholes and asphalt the front of their house and event centres in community projects that ordinarily cost measly thousands of naira for which they may have budgeted and collected billions of dollars. They slumber off, wine, and dine on duty, and getting remunerated for sloppy jobs that deserve ruthless reprimand. And now that Osinbajo insists on keeping the corruption sniffing dog at work, they quote the law while lawlessness runs in their veins and arteries.

These senators must be reminded of the following facts. More than a dozen members of the present Senate are being scrutinised for their involvements and pilferage from the over $3.5bn of Paris Club refunds meant for the states they once governed. Yet, they stand or sit in judgment over the nomination of a man assigned to bring the erring to justice. If they are so lovey-dovey with the rule of law, why can’t these senators stand down? One among them is the one who wants to be the “Lion King”. Are we talking about the rule of law or the ruse of it?

Turmoil is coming! Tumult is on its way! Must the ambition of one man or a cohort of men torpedo Nigeria into a turmoil and tumult? Osinbajo sits on his seat today in a quiet fight with power-mongering, gold-seeking guerillas in human skin who have already taken Buhari from out of the picture. They want the President to sleep and never wake up. They await the day when Nigeria will mourn the death of their worst nightmare. And with hatchets and bayonets drawn, they savour grabbing the position of Osinbajo by- all-means-necessary.

My mother of the blessed memory told me a story as a child. An eaglet kidnapped a chick, wanting to have it for lunch. When the baby eagle got back home, the Mother-eagle asked: “How did the mother-chicken react”? She cried, wailed, and threw tantrums I had to run away fast”, baby-eagle replied. “Kill the chick for lunch. The mother is a noise maker. She can’t do anything”. The next day, the eaglet again went on another hunt, grabbed another chick, and brought her back home to mama who again asked: “How did her mum react?” “She kept quiet. She just stared at me”! “Hah!” Said mama eagle: “Return the chick to the mother. Quiet ones are unpredictable”.

I have heard swipes on Osinbajo. Some think he is just a Professor and Pastor whose only knowledge is the law and Bible. They have called him many names. “A common commissioner” was one. They believe he is not one of them. They may be right. Osinbajo is not a mainstream occupier of a filthy and capricious seat in the cornfield of corruption. I don’t know Osinbajo up close, but I know about quiet people. The ones who smile through trials and tribulations and make no noise enduring the pain. The man you should fear most is the quiet man!

Osinbajo has been in the terrain of politics, not the pulpit, for most of his adult life. He knows when the breath of a politician is foul even when it smells good. For eight years, he was a commissioner under Bola Tinubu in Lagos State. If you are a trusted hand in that circle, you are not just good; you are tough! It is not a coincidence that Osinbajo married into the Obafemi Awolowo family; one that knows politicians and the intrigues of Nigerian politics. If some gangsters desire to edge out the Acting President from what destiny and the constitution have bestowed on him; they will fail. When you fight Osinbajo, you are fighting too many people. We all need God’s protection and guidance. If you are praying for Buhari and Osinbajo, keep praying. If you are afraid for the Acting President, fear not. But that “little” man you see on TV and read about in news magazines daily, a man now in abrasion with ambitious wolves may have a heart-of-steel that you can’t yet imagine.

Follow me on Twitter: @folaojotweet

Related

Comments

comments