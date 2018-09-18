PDP, APC Are Not An Option, Even APGA, Ojukwu’s Baby, Has Become A Fiefdom -By Fredrick Nwabufo

A pesky problem of the Nigeria political milieu is the dominance of flatulent, gluttonous and dictatorial political parties. Political parties give complexion to politics. Hence, that our politics suffers “craw-craw” and monkey pox is largely due to the political parties.

I believe the APC and the PDP are not a favourable option for the Nigerian people – in view of the 2019 election. Yes, even a specimen of inchoate cognition knows these political parties have plunged the country into permanent stasis.

However, I would like to zero in on another political party, APGA, which is more than a decade old now. We focus too much on the APC and the PDP that we forget the miasmic spectacle that some other political parties are.

APGA was founded in 2003 by Chekwas Okorie, but it was given oxygen and nursed by the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu. It was Ojukwu’s dying wish that the party become the voice of the south-east. But the party has failed to fulfil this bounden wish.

At present, the party has transmogrified into a fiefdom where a governor, assuming the position of an emperor, dish up party nominations to vassals anchoring only to nepotistic considerations. APGA, a party, I had thought would be an example to other political parties is now at sixes and sevens owing to a lack of organic democracy.

The party is so blighted by native affiliations that thugs and miscreants have taken frontal positions. The truth is, there is nothing more that kills a political party desperately than a lack of internal democracy. Currently, the party lacks this. And that a governor is angling to foist his cronies on the party ahead of a primary election only betokens the decay in the PDP and the APC. How is APGA, the so-called Igbo party, different from these two parties?

As a concerned Igbo, I believe APGA can still give the south-east some leverage in political negotiations. But at the moment, it must be rescued from the forces of desiccation. The party elders must run the gauntlet in this regard, else APGA’s growth will remain stunted.

And by the way, I travelled to Anambra recently, but I did not see the much vaunted development in the state. It appears “the growth and development” in the state are only in the newspapers and on the internet. Roads are still decrepit and robbers hover around the crevices of Onitsha and Awka without relent. In fact, the state of insecurity now is reminiscent of that of the Mbadinuju administration.

We can do better.

Fredrick is media personality

He can be reached on Facebook: Fredrick Nwabufo, Twitter: @FredrickNwab

