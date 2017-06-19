RE: Petition Against Ibrahim D. Murtala (Member Representing Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency), For Criminal Intimidation And Defamation, Threat To Life And Using The Katsina State Police Command As A Puppet.

The Inspector General Police,

Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House,

Area11 Garki Abuja.

Dear Sir,

FOLLOW UP

*RE: PETITION AGAINST IBRAHIM D. MURTALA (MEMBER REPRESENTING MATAZU/MUSAWA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY), KATSINA STATE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, STATE DIRECTOR, SSS KATSINA STATE, DIVISINAL POLICE OFFICER, MATAZU LOGAL GOVERNMENT, MATAZU LOCAL GOVERNMENT DSS OFFICER FOR CRIMINAL INTIMIDATION AND DEFAMATION, THREAT TO LIFE AND USING THE KATSINA STATE POLICE COMMAND AS A PUPPET*

Please recall that by *a petition dated 24th April, 2017 which was served to you on 24th April, 2017 and duly acknowledged as per the attached*, on behalf of our Member Abba Musa Nobiro petition to you against Ibrahim D. Murtala Matazu, Member Representing Musawa/Matazu Constituency for the illegal action of instigation, mobilizing, aiding and abetting thugs which are criminal in nature, a serious threat to the security of the Matazu town, Matazu Local Government and the neighboring Local Governments of Katsina State and the country at large especially at this time when the country is facing security challenges and committed to fight against insecurity.

We humbly crave the indulgence of the Inspector General of Police to direct the conduct of an impartial investigation into the matter, invite the Hon. Ibrahim Danmazari Murtala on the threats and atrocities allegedly committed by him and his boys and bring him or anyone who has criminal responsibility for human rights violations or crimes to justice and ensure justice to our member Abba Musa Nobiro upon which our case was directed to IG Monitoring Unit Department for investigation. *And specifically the case was assigned to one SP Sadisu Tafida who is attached to the said IGP monitoring Unit, but to date we couldn’t hear anything reasonable from him.*

*_That in view of the foregoing, we were invited and honoured the invitation at the IG Monitoring Unit Department, Force Head Quarter, Abuja on 11th May, 2017, wherein the Statement of our Member along with 3 others witnesses among whom were the innocent passers-by and victims of Hon Ibrahim Danmazari Murtala’s heinous crime._*

That from the content of our petition and the statements at the Force Head Quarters, the following facts are beyond dispute:

That Ibrahim D. Murtala Matazu, Member Representing Musawa/Matazu Constituency came to Matazu; his home town accompanied by *WELL MOBILISED AND ARMED THUGS UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF TWO OF HIS BOYS SANI NAKARIME AND SALISU ABBAS COOLLY CARRYING VARIOUS WEAPONS AMONG WHICH ARE CUTLASSES, KNIVES on Friday 15th April, 2017* with a deliberate and well-orchestrated plan to cause a breach of peace and bodily harm.

*That the action of the Hon. Member led to the attack of innocent people with dangerous weapons and inflicting serious injuries on two innocent passers-by namely: Muntari Ibrahim, Husaini Kabir and in the presence of D.C.O Matazu*

That the victims amongst others were later arrested and taken to Katsina at the instruction of Katsina State Commissioner of Police on the mischievous complaints and misrepresentation of facts by the Ibrahim D. Murtala Matazu.

That the Hon. Ibrahim D. Murtala Matazu had expressly admitted the Crime that he instigated, aided, abetted and mobilized the thugs to commit the offence with clear intention to further commit subsequent ones with the promise to cause permanent disability to our member for simple reason that he exercised his constitutional rights. The facts of an action which he deceitfully intended to achieve through the C.O.P Katsina State after he abused and defamed our Member’s mother.

*That all the criminal actions were reported to the security personnel more particularly Matazu Divisional Police Officer and indeed to DSS Office Matazu* which was to no avail even though everything transpired in their presence.

*That it is now over 50 days from the date of the service of the petition and 35 days from the date our Member’s statement was taken at Force Head quarter despite persistent follow up but the issue is still hanging without any positive result.*

That we believe the Nigeria Police has the duty of apprehension, investigation, prevention of crime, arresting and prosecution of all suspect to justice without discrimination between the ordinary citizens and Political Holders or Ruling Class, Working Class and Masses, also no one is above the Law including Ibrahim D. Murtala Matazu, however, some of the questions that remain in the mind of ordinary law abiding citizens would be:

1. Why is this issue taking the Nigerian Police longer than necessary to properly investigate the matter and prosecute whoever is in breach of the LAW, is it because he is a Honourable Member or what, assuming the complaint is against the ordinary Nigerian would it be the same.

2. What will be the consequence of *persistent refusal of the Police to investigate Ibrahim D. Murtala Matazu and his Co-perpetrators despite constant follow up by the petitioners.*

3. What would be the fate of law abiding citizens in a situation like this, does that not mean an indication or indirect signal to Nigerians to take Law into their hands to protect their right?

4. Or it is a deliberate plan to have all the evidence lost or destroyed or frustrate the petitioners to lose hope before any move to investigate the matter just to give Hon. Member (Ibrahim D. Murtala Matazu) advantage of being set free at the end of the matter.

We as ordinary Nigerians and Law Abiding Citizens still have the confidence in the Inspector General of Police, IG Monitoring Unit Department, the Officers assigned to investigate the matter and the Nigerian Police at large

OUR PRAYERS:

*_In view of the foregoing, We humbly write to follow up with our petition to the Inspector General of Police to conduct an impartial investigation into the claims of threats and atrocities committed by Hon. Ibrahim D. Murtala and his thugs, we also appeal that anyone associated with the crime be brought to justice and also ensure justice to our Member Abba Musa Nobiro._*

Thank You.

Yours faithfully,

Angela E. Uyi.

For: #TheCounsellor Organization.

08054802925, 08082153046

Muhammad Mansur Aliyu Esq.

Solicitor

For: The Counsellor Organization.

Cc:

1. The National Security Advisor (NSA) to the President

11, Port Novo Street, Abuja,

Federal Capital Territory,

Nigeria.

2. Director General of SSS

11, Port Novo Street, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory,

Nigeria.

3. His Excellency, Executive Governor of Katsina State.

New Katsina State Government House,

GRA Katsina., Katsina.

4. Assistant Inspector General of Police,

North West Zone – Kano

Katsina Road, Faggae, Ajingi – Kano

5. The Senate President,

3 Arms Zone, Central Business District,

Abuja.

6. The Honourable Speaker,

House of Representatives,

3 Arms Zone, Central Business District,

Abuja.

7. C.O.P. Katsina State.

Police Headquarters,

Katsina State Command, Mani Road – Katsina,

Katsina State.

8. The Honourable Chairman,

House Committee on Public Petitions,

National Assembly Complex,

3 Arms Zone, Garki

Abuja.

9. D.P.O. Matazu

Off Funtua Road Matazu,

Matazu Local Government.

10. His Royal Highness, The Emir of Katsina State,

Emirate Palace,

Kofar Soro – Katsina

11. His Royal Highness, The Emir of Daura,

Daura Emirate Council,

Kofar Fada – Daura,

Daura Local Government Area,

Katsina State,

12. News Agency of Nigeria

Plot 394, Independence Avenue Central Business District Abuja,

13. The People and Communities of Matazu Local Government Area.

14. The People and Communities of Musawa Local Government Arae.

15. Our Member

Danziyal Quarters Matazu,

Matazu Local Government Council.

