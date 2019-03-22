Still Haven’t Forgotten About Abia North Senatorial Election -By Nwaigwe John Sunday

It was DeRay Mckesson who said that, ‘Justice that is not rooted in equity, is not justice at all.’ That is why I believe justice should not be denied the good people of Abia North Senatorial District.

It is no longer news that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State rejected the result of Senatorial election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia North Senatorial Zone on 23rd of February. The real issue is about protecting the rights of the people . The will of the people should not be allowed to be suppressed. The State Working Committee presided over by State Chairman, Sir Johnson Onuigbo, PDP had said “after a critical review of the election, including unlawful manipulations and unjustifiable cancellations, concluded that, at best, the election was inconclusive and should be so declared by INEC”. More so, there should be a re-run of the election based on INEC laws and guidelines and the number of cancelled votes.







INEC officially declared elections inconclusive in six States where governorship elections were held simply because number of cancelled votes outnumbered the margin in which the leading candidates are leading with. Why will the case of Abia North Senatorial District be different? Why should the INEC be playing partiality in a case that they can decide or settle amicably?

During the Presidential and National Assembly elections conducted on the 23rd of February by INEC, the returning officer Dr. Animodu announced that Chief Orji Uzor Kalu was leading with 31,201 votes while his assumed Second runner up, Senator Mao Arukwe Ohuabunwa pulled 20,801 votes, margin of lead 10,400 votes, total number of cancelled votes 38,526. What would have stopped them from declaring the election of Abia North Senatorial District inconclusive as they did in Ondo south Senatorial District and other places?

Cancelation of results from Nkporo in Ohafia LGA where Senator Mao Ohuabunwa won outrightly was malicious and was done out of acrimony and money inducement. This same returning officer from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike also cancelled results from 72 pulling units out of 149 polling units in Arochukwu LGA the LGA of Senator Mao Arukwe Ohuabunwa.

Below is a breakdown of why supplementary elections will take place in the aforementioned six states which have similar issues with that of Abia North Senatorial District:Adamawa State; Umaru Fintiri (PDP) – 367,471; Jibrilla Bindow (APC) – 334,995; Margin– 32,476; Cancelled votes – 40,988; Bauchi State; Bala Mohammed (PDP) – 469,512; Mohammed Abubakar (APC) – 465,453; Margin – 4,059; Cancelled votes – 45,312; Benue State; Samuel Ortom (PDP) – 410,576; Emmanuel Jime (APC) – 329,022; Margin –81,554; Cancelled votes – 121,019; Kano State; Abba Yusuf (PDP) – 1,014,474; Abdullahi Ganduje (APC) – 987,819; Margin – 26,655; Cancelled votes –128,572; Plateau State; Simon Lalong (APC) – 583,255; Jerry Useni (PDP) – 538,326; Margin –44,929; Cancelled votes – 49,377; Sokoto State; Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) – 489,558; Aliyu Ahmed (APC)– 486,145; Margin – 3,413; Cancelled votes – 75,403

What is good for the goose is good for the gander. If re- run will be held in the affected state by March 23rd, 2019 why should they not be held in Abia North Senatorial district as well. INEC should not play double standards. There should be equity and justice.

·–Sunday wrote in from Lagos