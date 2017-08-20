The day he touched down… -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

It was on the bright morning of Saturday, feelers flew around – announcing President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from 100 days of medical sojourn. In exhilarating breaths, people waited in anxious expectations. All eyes on the sky as people trooped to the airport road. Would the president make it as announced?

At exactly 4:36pm, answer came for our question as the presidential jet marked 001 touched ground at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport! Security personnel took out time in revolving schedules. The plane opened and thus begun the descent of the occupants. The descent of the protocol officer who clinged firmly to the plane rail sent chill down the spines of onlookers as he struggled to climb down. Expectations turned to hysteria as people feared for the worst.

Then walking upright with a swag of a lion, came the expected visitor, the awaited returnee, the man who just cheated death, the one, back from a long dead present. Spontaneous shouts of Baba Oyoyo raid the air as he walked briskly but steadily into the open embrace of his deputy. Like siamese twins, they looked into each other’s eyes and held hands almost for eternity.

Unaided and with the agility of an old soldier, he walked towards the mounted rostrum as he took the traditional salute from the presidential guard’s brigade. For minutes, he stood upright, unfazed and gallant as the military rituals lasted. He dismounted the podium and raised his head towards the swarm of human heads at the airport and lifted his right hand, formed a ball with his fingers and acknowledged the people who trooped out to see their president. He shot at the sky with his fist as he marched towards his car.

The journey to the villa was a tumultuous one as flood of human beings took over the road, making vehicular movement difficult. Helpless security operatives resigned to fate as they obeyed the dictates of a people who thronged out to welcome their leader who has been given another chance to live again.

Pushing through the heaps of human admirers, the presidential convoy got a slight opening and sped off onto the Musa Yar’adua expressway as the journey to Aso Rock continue – the house he has been away from for over 100 days!

From the musing station, This is Haruspice reporting the miraculous arrival of Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari

Related

Comments

comments