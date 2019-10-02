59 years after, Nigeria still deep in the woods -By Olamide Bakare

Perhaps, the last time an average Nigerian was proud of being a citizen of Nigeria was on October 1, 1960, when the country gained independence from the British. Sadly, the euphoria was short-lived when we began to kill ourselves and consequently stained our banner with the blood of our founding fathers. Ever since, the joy of nationhood has continually eluded us. That was the beginning of our woes! In his Independence Day speech, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Prime Minister of an independent Nigeria, said: “Words cannot adequately express my joy and pride at being a Nigerian citizen…Nigeria now stands well-built upon firm foundations…This great country…emerged without bitterness or bloodshed…”

It is true that Nigeria emerged without bitterness or bloodshed. It is, however, very sad that, today, our socio-political trajectory is characterised by bitterness and bloodshed. The hope of our founding fathers was to see a Nigerian banner that would have no stain. Their aspiration was to see a Nigeria where no Nigerian would be oppressed by another Nigerian. Their dream was to see a Nigeria that would stand in brotherhood, though tribe and tongue may differ. Their desire was to see a Nigeria where truth, justice and peace would reign. Sadly, the reverse has been the case.

Our hopes were rekindled when we eventually returned to civil rule in 1999 after years of military rule. Unfortunately, we never envisioned that the poor masses would be subjected to untold hardship, even under democratically elected governments. It is no longer news that Nigeria’s fundamental problem is institutionalised corruption that has created weak institutions in our polity. Those who started the bloodshed in 1966 cited corruption as the basis for their action. Likewise, those who executed the July 1966 countercoup also cited corruption as the reason for theirs. And every civilian government that we have had till date has been claiming to fight corruption. It is, however, shocking that since the fight against corruption has been on for 59 years now, no government has ever won or recorded any significant victory against it! Most of the “fantastic” economic recovery policies we have been subjected to since 1999 have done us more harm than good.

Between 2003 and 2007, the Obasanjo administration launched the National Economic Empowerment Development Strategy, a multifaceted initiative designed to tackle the menace of corruption, poverty, and pursue privatisation and deregulation. But, in spite of those initiatives, the poor masses are still bearing the brunt of those counterproductive policies.

When the late Umaru Yar’Adua assumed office on May 29, 2007, our hope was raised again, at least, to some extent. He, too, came up with a 7-Point Agenda meant to tackle the dwindling economy, particularly the epileptic power supply and insecurity. Sadly, he hardly completed his first term in office when he passed on May 2010. Perhaps, his 7-Point Agenda would have lessened our burden if Providence had allowed him to live.

When Goodluck Jonathan came to power in 2010, he came up with the Transformation Agenda. The policy was designed to guide his administration from 2011 to 2015 and, by extension, to put the economy among the top 20 economies by 2020. Unfortunately, the five years of his administration failed to transform the living conditions of Nigerians, except opportunities that paved the way for a few privileged individuals. However, generations would remember Jonathan that he left with us a document that could repair the country’s ruined foundations. The report of the 2014 National Conference has some laudable recommendations that are germane to our fundamental problems, especially on restructuring. However, despite the cries for the implementation of the report, it was never given a second thought.

When Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015, he, too, came with his Change Agenda to fight corruption, tackle insecurity and boost the economy. Hardly had he settled down in office when Nigeria plunged into recession. The situation gulped billions of naira before we were rescued coupled with the monetary policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Unfortunately, the reverse was the case of the Change mantra throughout the first term in office.

One major problem battling Nigeria is the recycling of leadership which has kept us in the same spot over the years. The truth is that no matter what we build on a faulty foundation, it will not stand the test of time.

The report of the 2014 Confab would have availed us the opportunity to redefine our social contract. The majority of Nigerians believe that Buhari is a man of integrity. Unfortunately, Mr. President does not buy the idea of restructuring the faulty foundations. His integrity has only earned us the opportunity to recover some looted funds that are being systematically re-looted through an institutionalised corrupt system of governance. Until we come to the table of brotherhood that would bring about a national reconciliation, reintegration and restructuring of our polity, I fear we would still be crying in the woods in the next decades.

Olamide Bakare

Lagos