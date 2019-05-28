Political Issues
Aisha Buhari: The President’s Appointments And The New Reality For The North -By Umar Sa’ad Hassan
President Obasanjo’s remarks about an on-going ‘
Just when it appeared the supreme court verdict on the Zamfara elections was going to transit us over the weekend to a potential wait for the next major news cycle, the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari shocked us on Saturday with her revelations at an interactive forum held at the Presidential Villa. The first lady quite sensationally disclosed how northern states were being sidelined in the Social Investment schemes of government particularly mentioning her home state Adamawa and Kano where the President’s Senior Special
Aisha Buhari’s
The first lady may just be preparing herself for life outside the Presidency. Not a few think her worthy of high commendation for the manner in which has spoken out against her husband’s government and just maybe, Aisha Buhari is starting to feel a need to exploit that to sell herself as best as possible.
Her special ‘concern’ for Adamawa state and her ‘village people’ in particular regarding ‘her share’ of the mosquito nets the Buhari administration planned to distribute more than anything suggests she may be positioning herself to run for political office. If so, under the APC or PDP, time will tell.
If Buhari’s successor bends
They never bothered about the north and Uwais,the APC vote appointee wasn’t heard complaining.N500bn worth of schemes is what we are talking about.Buhari already had most of the north in the bag and they knew perfectly well that no much campaign was needed for a people who had been configured to see him as a messiah no matter what.If things weren’t going well,it was because of Goodluck Jonathan or even Bola Tinubu.Only those in other places whose eyes were open to the truth were to be swayed with N10,000.
I may not be privy to the type of information the first lady
The South West
One way or
Umar Sa’ad Hassan is a lawyer based in Kano
Twitter:@Alaye_100 Email:uhassan077@gmail.com
Trending Articles
Manduro: How nations lose territories in peacetime – Lessons for Nigeria -By Ebuka Ukoh
Manduro reflects the same logic. Developing countries do not lose territory because their citizens suddenly change. They lose it because...
Abebe Selassie to Retire as Director of African Department at IMF -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
Concessional financing to counter rising borrowing costs, with Africa paying up to 5 times more in interest than advanced economies...
Singapore’s Leaders Built An Economy; Nigeria’s Keep Building Excuses -By Isaac Asabor
Singapore paired economic growth with social stability. Through the Housing Development Board, the government built large-scale public housing, providing affordable...
Tax Considerations for CFD Traders in South Africa: What Experienced Traders Should Know
What looks like a sweet profit on your platform screen can shrink fast once the tax bill hits. When you're...
Russia–India Dialogue Provides Platform for Strengthening Bilateral Entrepreneurship -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
The Dialogue was organized by the Indian Business Alliance, the Business Council for Cooperation with India, the Government of Moscow,...