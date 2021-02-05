National Issues
Almajiri System In Northern Nigeria -By Abdulsalam Alkali
The issue of Aljamari system is predominantly practice in northern Nigeria is a cause for alarm. Almajiri’s are young children between the age of 5 – 17 that are sent out of their homes by their parent in quest and in search for Islamic knowledge. These children cater for their needs. For instance they beg for alms, food and cloth themselves.
For over the years, the menace of Almajiri continue to strive at the detriment of our society. Freedom is very dangerous especially to little children that suppose to be under their parental care. At earlier stages of their lives, Almajiri system expose these children to a lot of social vices ranging from drug abuse and other forms of criminality.
Almajiri system is oppose to western Education, most of these sangaya teachers sees education as a threat thereby persuading these children’s to believe that education is a taboo.
Many people aligned the issue of “Almajiri”
to the gross poverty in the north. Parents give birth to children as many as they can without having the means to cater for their wellbeing. This is though, a bad practices but it’s very common in the north.
We all have a role to play and more especially the government should caution parents on dangers associated with “Almajiri” and make a legislation that will criminalize sending children to Almajiri school.
Local and international INGOs too should gear up and engage with community and their leaders and sensitize them on the need to allow their children to stay with them and acquire both formal and informal education to ally with the realities of today.
Abdulsalam Alkali writes from the Department of mass communication, unimaid.
Trending Articles
Should Religious Identities Define Our Tragedies? Part II –By Matthew Ma
While external military intervention is often considered vital during crises, achieving lasting peace requires a comprehensive approach that extends far...
Lessons from the Wike-Yerima Clash -By Faisal Suleiman Ahmad Gombe
Nigeria’s problem is not a shortage of laws but a shortage of moral courage. It’s easy to defend legality; it’s...
Money Cannot Buy Love: Lessons From The Ongoing Feud Between Regina And Ned, By Isaac Asabor
Closer home again, the story of Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill offers another lesson. Their marriage, though initially filled with...
The Trump Ultimatum: Why The Guilty Are Afraid, By SKC Ogbonnia
The saving solution for Tinubu is to muster courage, step on the big toes, and fully embrace the American military...
The Convict and the Captive: Nigeria’s Diplomatic Farce in Two Acts -By Vitus Ozoke, PhD
The decision to send ministers to London to press for Ekweremadu's release is not just tactically misguided – it is...