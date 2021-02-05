Almajiri System In Northern Nigeria -By Abdulsalam Alkali

The issue of Aljamari system is predominantly practice in northern Nigeria is a cause for alarm. Almajiri’s are young children between the age of 5 – 17 that are sent out of their homes by their parent in quest and in search for Islamic knowledge. These children cater for their needs. For instance they beg for alms, food and cloth themselves.

For over the years, the menace of Almajiri continue to strive at the detriment of our society. Freedom is very dangerous especially to little children that suppose to be under their parental care. At earlier stages of their lives, Almajiri system expose these children to a lot of social vices ranging from drug abuse and other forms of criminality.

Almajiri system is oppose to western Education, most of these sangaya teachers sees education as a threat thereby persuading these children’s to believe that education is a taboo.

Many people aligned the issue of “Almajiri”

to the gross poverty in the north. Parents give birth to children as many as they can without having the means to cater for their wellbeing. This is though, a bad practices but it’s very common in the north.

We all have a role to play and more especially the government should caution parents on dangers associated with “Almajiri” and make a legislation that will criminalize sending children to Almajiri school.

Local and international INGOs too should gear up and engage with community and their leaders and sensitize them on the need to allow their children to stay with them and acquire both formal and informal education to ally with the realities of today.

Abdulsalam Alkali writes from the Department of mass communication, unimaid.