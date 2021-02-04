Anambra 2021: PDP’s Quest For Power And The Role Of Zoning -By Chief Tony Okechukwu

Politics and politicking is about the quest for power. Indeed, one of the major attributes of politics is the acquisition and devolution of power. In a Democracy, one of the recognized processes of getting representations and power is by election. The purpose of election is to get power. Thus, any person or party desirous of electoral victory must carry the electorates along by effective stakeholders’ engagement which includes consultations, program exposition; interest aggregation and consensus building which among other things is for the purpose of ensuring equity and allaying fears of oppression and domination.

Last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the official timetable for the Anambra Gubernatorial Election 2021 thereby heightening the level of political excitement in the state and across the nation.

Already, the different political parties and political gladiators in the state are busy consulting, repositioning themselves and perfecting their strategies preparatory to the race for Agu Awka as Anambra State’s Government House is known.

Advertisement

And, as the political fireworks progress, all eyes are on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to take the lead as heretofore, especially against the backdrop of the woeful performance of the incumbent governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) whose performance is below the standard set by his predecessors. But will PDP leverage on the situation to enhance its electoral fortunes in the forthcoming election? Will PDP re-invent itself in Anambra by replicating its pre-1999 form and dominance?

For PDP to make it, the party should be proactive and decisive. A critical stricture that will make or mar PDP chances is the issue of Zoning. No doubt, this is one burning issue in the PDP’s fold as the Anambra election beckons. And how this delicate issue is handled will largely determine the fate of the party. PDP’s top hierarchy should not take the matter as mere persiflage but accord it serious attention given the impact it can have on party unity if not properly handled. You will recall that Anambra was from the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 1999, a PDP state but lost its place to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) following internal party wrangling.

Analyst and concerned observers are united in their view that zoning may be the deciding factor in this all-important election. It is said that Willie Obiano got the nod for the second tenure in the 2017 election despite his below-par performance in his first tenure, raking in most of his votes from the North and the South Senatorial Zones because the people were convinced about the efficacy of the zoning formula and the need for every part of the state to feel a sense of belonging. And from all indications, the people are comfortable with this unwritten but acceptable arrangement. After all, one of the principles in public leadership is about general acceptability.

Advertisement

The overwhelming public opinion is that in line with this formula, it is now the turn of Anambra South to produce the governor. There are strong indications already that the other major political parties vying for the seat have zoned the position to Anambra South. It is thus important that the PDP tows the same line as acting otherwise may be misinterpreted by the electorates to mean insensitivity on the part of the party to the mood and expectations of the people and may mar the chances of the party to clinch the exalted seat.

It is clear that Democracy is about the rule of the people and not the tyranny of the majority. Whatever must be done to ensure fair representation and equity is welcome in a Democracy. I have heard some argue that Anambra people are uniquely homogenous and therefore have no need for power rotation. That may sound farcical for if it was so, there should be no need for constituency delimitation then.

No doubt, the issue of power devolution has been a very knotty issue in Nigerian politics and Zoning as a tool for power-sharing has been a very contentious one. The major advocates of zoning or rotational leadership are the politicians from Southern Nigeria. Thus, it is said that southern politicians canvassing for power shift should demonstrate it by implementing this in their home states. Charity they say begins at home.

Advertisement

Granted, the concept of zoning or power rotation may sound mossy but it is ideal for our situation fraught with fear of domination, distrust, apathy and immaturity. Those that say power rotation is undemocratic are wrong. Democracy is about the people, representation and power-sharing. It has many variants depending on the people, their culture, history and political ideology. The way it is practised in the UK is quite different from the way it is practised in Russia or even France. It will not be an aberration for Nigeria to have its own homegrown Democracy for every Democracy has its peculiarities.

Again, some argue that power rotation is not in the constitution. Yes, it is not expressly stated in the constitution but it is also not outlawed in the constitution. I have also read some argument about integrity and competence and I dare to ask are these qualities domiciled in a particular location? Certainly not. Every community has its share of great people. The fact is that in Nigeria today the integrity and credibility of the term are becoming clichés; abused and misinterpreted.

Some of the antagonists of zoning argue that Anambra Central should not be overlooked being the party’s stronghold in the state. But zoning the governorship seat does not in any way imply ignoring Anambra Central. Anambra Central is obviously the party’s forte because all the representatives of the people in the Federal and State levels in the Central are from PDP; implying that it does not need to do much work there. If the Central is the party’s strength then it means that the vote from the centre is guaranteed. And that means it must pay more attention to the other regions to make it and one of the ways to do this is by zoning the governorship seat to the South. This has been done elsewhere and in the past and it worked.

Advertisement

Clearly, adopting zoning practice may eliminate the monolithic over-centralized system that emphasizes tyranny of the majority, mediocrity and impunity and winner-takes-all mentality and among others things, reduce electoral malfeasance, make leaders more cautious, purposeful and responsible. Carrying everybody along will reduce apathy, something that has been identified as the bane of our local politics

But unfortunately, most politicians are interested in preserving their turf than actually working for the interest of the party and the electorates. To them, I must advise that as a matter of necessity, they should throw away the if-I-do-not-win-then-nobody-else-should mentality and work for the party’s success.

I will enjoin all the PDP gladiators to close ranks and eschew selfishness and throw away the do-or-die mentality. PDP must get it right this time if it must make it to Government House Awka again. The interest of the party and the people must align and take precedence over personal interests. Anambra was originally a PDP state until internal wrangling from godfathers and do-or-die politicians caused the damage. We must not allow it to happen this time round.

Advertisement

I will also appeal to the party hierarchy at the national level to wade into the matter. The South East Region PDP has already lost Ebonyi State to APC following the defection of Governor Umahi to APC. APC has also retained its hold on Imo State. Therefore, Anambra is strategic to PDP and the decision it takes concerning Anambra 2021 Gubernatorial Election will determine whether or not it will make (it) in the 2023 General Election.

Power to the people!

Chief Tony Okechukwu

Advertisement

Abuja – FCT