APC Membership Registration And Natioanal Identification Number -By MD Suleiman Tukuyawa

The current APC membership registration has vividly shown to us that our leaders are selfish, dishonest and they lack integrity . As it is presently taking place in all part of the country, APC leaders who deceitfully brought the word CHANGE in 2015 as its slogan, has now removed and shamefully replaced with irrelevants motto ; peace, justice and unity. Non of these words is synonymized the word CHANGE as it appeared on the lid of the previous membership slip.

The revalidation exercise of APC membership has now turned its officers a street buggers trying to persuade people to help collect the slip, spreading the slip every where in the market, in the shop, sometimes chasing people to their farms repressing not be access to the next month five thousand (5000) as long as they don’t accept to re-register with the party.

This is the APC which most Nigerians believed would transform the country into the new world. It is the party that criticised the previous administration on security,economy, corruption and unemployment among other.

The APC learders spent billions of naira to ensure the successful distribution of the good for nothing membership card and leaving the NIN registration in awkward. APC provide a good working environment in the revalidation exercise for their party APC. However , the NIN registration which increased the number of COVID-19 victims exponentially and consequently billions of naira is disbursed in order to contain the disease. The exercise imposed on the citizens as a way to provide surveillance security across the country with few NIMC centre, just in order to link their lines with their NIN. People faces molestation and agony due to the poor arrangement and unavailability of the NIMC centres.

The kidnapping, banditry and robbery is increasing in katsina, zamfara and sokoto and ethnic crisis is basing in Oyo state. Let APC government quickly respond to the menace of Boko haram, kidnappers,robbery, bandit and farmers/herdmen communal clashes and ethnic crisis bedeviling most part of the country particularly the north .Not wait until National Identification Number enrolment is necesserily ended !

MD Suleiman wrote in from Tukuyawa Jigawa state can be reach through muhammaddayyab564@gmail.com