But President Trump Will Be Remembered -By Saliu Momodu

President Trump, even when not a sleek politician appears to have represented some important departure from state-sponsored derailment of cherished conservative values and public morality.

But in allowing the evangelicals usurp his administration by turning it all into some kind of Messianic phenomenon, Trump vied off the road towards what could have registered as one of the most glorious presidential era in the US and world history.

It was unnecessary to have ruffled all those feathers. Many that would have been partners were needlessly alienated. This also is the story of the Nigerian Buhari who at the onset enjoyed so much goodwill, only to squander same on the platter of clannish leanings as nurtured by a bucolic and limited world view of things.

The world and her leaders should never again forget that if it has to do with a good and decent life, Muslims and Christians are partners in furtherance. It takes education and sincerity to acknowledge, uphold and promote this much. Surely not always an easy reality to manage, but to defiantly insist otherwise is to lack the aptitude and philosophy of 21st-century leadership hence failure.

The world is now too small and dangerous for good and well-meaning people to stay separate, aloof or be at longer-heads one to another. And for such to be any of the policy thrust of a government is to do a great disservice to the citizens of our planet.

There is need for cooperation, now more than ever before and a leadership that fails to so recognize would have paved it’s way to utter and ignoble failure.

Trump will however be remembered for his frankness and for starving off the globalists together with their ubiquitous fangs of pervasiveness as epitomized in invasive wars, as well as in gender and sexual impropriety as previously sponsored across the world. But he would also be known forever as the 21st century US President who attempted to malign American minorities of race and religion; and the American business-man president who for dollars and evangelical partisanship sold out the lands and the struggle of the Palestinian people for dollars, albeit in vain. He also almost divided America along irreconcilable lines of difference.

Let the wounds be healed and let those to take over from here never allow a relapse into the days of war and socio-cultural promiscuity.