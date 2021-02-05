Ex-Service Chiefs Are Card Carrying Members Of APC, Made Ambassadors To Avoid Probe -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

The news about the appointment of retired service chief as non-career ambassadors did not come as a shocker to some of us because those men have been a card carrying member of APC since 2014. You don’t need to even ask me about the current set of service Chiefs.

The former service Chiefs namely, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar were granted a full political appointment in accordance to section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended which empower the president to appoint politicians as non-career ambassador. This ambassador are always carefully selected from the president’s party.

The exposé

Advertisement

The army chiefs have been retired and can now play partisan politics, but can they deny they weren’t playing partisan politics, and that they did not use the military and police force to favour President Buhari in the 2019 election? I don’t think so. Barely 72 hours after the army chief retired they got a political position reserved for card carrying members of the presidents party. Without a doubt it doesn’t take hours to join a party but ladies and gentlemen, the APC registration is not yet in progress or completed! So how did this service chief became a member of APC in the last few hours? The truth is that they have been a member of APC since 2014 and have influenced the election to retain Buhari in power. They are just ripping the fruit of their seed and I hope they also reap the fruit of their misdeed soon. They are trying to protect themselves and the loots taken while in the army and as service chiefs with immunity as ambassadors….as orchestrated and aided by saintly Buhari. The anti-corruption Caesar with baddest body language. They are just trying to escape out of Nigeria to avoid probe and arrest. They know too much. Gained too much loots and Buhari is protecting them. I pray they don’t get posted to some countries. We may not wait for EFCC.