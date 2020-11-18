It’s Not About How Far But Well -By Saheed Sunday

Probably, this might not be your first time hearing this saying. But ever since you’ve read or heard it, did you let it build a positive impact on your mindset? No? Then I’ve got this for you!

I have witnessed many scenarios, where the knowledgeable becomes the less privileged, and the drop out becomes the affluent one. Don’t call that destiny, it’s not.

Many things have been made known and clear to us to change destiny, trying and persistence are one of them. The obvious reason why that drop out became the prosperous one is because of the proper utilization of that little knowledge he has. Education is meant to build that knowledge in you, you are the one to build that your positive mindset. Once the two are built, it becomes an egregious castle in reality!

Advertisement

No matter how much knowledge you’ve gained, no matter how much degrees you have, it doesn’t matter if you go to the best university in the world, as long as you aren’t thinking out of the box, you’ll be just an average person shouting there are no jobs in the country. That’s the pure truth!

Bill Gates didn’t make it that far in his education, but he made his dream that well that it keeps on sustaining his affluence and fame all over the world.

Now, wear an imaginary glass that has an in-depth ability to analyze as one of its features. Have you? Good! We all know that Bill Gate’s Microsoft is what is bidding him that honorary dignity? But do you probably think he’s done all that alone? Microsoft Word has different astounding features in grammar. It corrects fragments, spelling and punctuation errors, and grammatical errors. All these showed that Bill Gates probably has scholars with high degrees working with him.

Advertisement

Although it might be obvious he has many working with him, but can you mention just one from those scholars? Probably not. The face of Microsoft is Bill Gates, even if he did the smallest part in the preparation to bring it into usage, his outstanding thoughts had already made him OUTSTANDING. Just because he’s used that little knowledge well by thinking out of the box, it made his name burst out in the world.

It does not matter if you are the Nobel Laureate, as long as your proficiency is equally stunning, you’ve made that positive difference. Forget about destiny, your trial, positive mindset, determination and persistence will make God let that ‘unalterable’ destiny to be positively altered! Mr. Sanyaolu will always say,

‘Try your best now, and forget about what has been written for you in the future. Just double up your persistence and trial, and it’s left to God to multiply it with any other number different from zero’.

Advertisement

One major problem in our country is that most of the things we talk about are easier said than done. This, however really put education’s importance in the degrees earned only, not in the dreams and aspirations that are made reality!

You’ll find most of the teachers teaching students how to solve ‘this problem’ but forgetting to teach the application of the steps when we see ‘that problem’. You will find over two thousand students that are able to calculate the bearing and distance between Ship A and Ship B in their books, but it’s appalling to find just fifty of them that are able apply that in the reality! What’s the essence?

It doesn’t matter if you will teach them all the one hundred formulas that can be used to find the area of a triangle. Just look into it that they can utilize just that one formula you taught them perfectly well. That’s the foundation of creativity. It’s not a must you teach them how to go far, as well as you’ve taught them how to go well.

Advertisement

Sunday Saheed