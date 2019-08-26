Muscle Flexing by Miyetti and IPOB -By Minabere Ibelema

Miyetti Allah and the Indigenous People of Biafra are two organisations that hold polar views of Nigeria’s future. It could be said that one is the face of those who love Nigeria so much they want it all and the other represents those who hate Nigeria so much they want to get out. In separate recent actions, both organisations seem to signal new strategies for their quests.

Over the years, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has been the political voice of herders. The organisation’s acronym is MACABAN, but I prefer to use Miyetti Allah, a name that is much more evocative. It is a name that has been strongly linked with herder bloodshed and audacity.

Miyetti Allah has routinely rationalised mass killings by armed “herds men.” The military-style raids on Middle Belt villages that have left scores dead were all in response to affronts against herders, Miyetti’s spokesman has said. And that has left the impression that the marauding herdsmen are essentially the military wing of Miyetti Allah.

Now the organisation may be trying out a non-violent tactic. Recently, it shut down cattle markets in Enugu State for two days in a row. Gidado Siddiki, Miyetti’s South-East Zonal Vice President, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the action was not punitive. The purpose was to flush out migrants whom Siddiki blamed for the violence and other criminality attributed to the Fulani.

“We shut down livestock and perishable goods markets to enable us sensitise our members on the need for peaceful coexistence, that they should be watchful to know when bad people infiltrate their midst and to chase them out,” NAN quotes Siddiki as saying. “If there are people in these places who don’t have business, we are telling them to leave Enugu and the entire South-East because we want to know those who are among us, so it is an internal audit.”

Miyetti Allah undertook the shutdowns in consultations with Northern elders in Enugu, Siddiki said. And it has had some success, as a number of migrants have been expelled from the fold, he said.

“The exercise is to show the indigenes, our hosts in the South-East that we are so worried by the complaints and accusations of violence and crime which is pointing at us,” Siddiki is quoted as saying. “We want to condole with the families of those that lost their loved ones; we want to assure them that we are worried about the development.”

The expression of concern certainly sounds sincere, and it is exactly what Nigeria needs to cool down the political temperature.

Still, one has to wonder whether MiyettiAllah truly needed to shut down the markets in order to take stock of its members. Couldn’t that have been done on the markets’ off days? Even if the shutdowns facilitated the flush-outs, one still has to conclude that Miyetti Allah killed two birds with one stone. Even as it extended a gesture of peace, it also flexed its commercial muscles.

Those who went to the markets those days and went back empty must have taken notice of a certain reality. And that is that whatever gripes there may be against Fulani herders, they remain an essential element of daily life.

That lesson will be extended to other states in the South-East and probably beyond.“We started with Enugu as the regional head of South-East but we are going into other states of Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra and Imo to ensure that the message gets to our members everywhere already, our members in these states are waiting for us,” Siddiki said.

Miyetti Allah may deny that the intent of the shutdowns is to flex their muscles, but they should rest assured that that is much preferred to ransacking and killing.

IPOB’s attack of Ekweremadu

While Miyetti Allah helped its cause with an assuring gesture that doubles as muscle flexing, IPOB activists in Germany set back their cause with militancy and violence.

As has been widely reported, the group attacked Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, where he was to deliver the keynote address at the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany. Also billed to attend the event, though he couldn’t make it, was Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

By attacking Ekweremadu, the IPOB activists accomplished two things that do the movement no good. First, the attack on the former Deputy Senate President was an affront to mainstream Igbo organisations and the Igbo in general. Ekweremadu was invited to be a keynote speaker not just because of the title he holds, but because he has been an untiring advocate for the Igbo.

“I was given a resounding welcome by Ndigbo in Germany and everything went smoothly until some men, who identified themselves as IPOB members, stormed the venue,” Ekweremadu said through a press release. “I tried to engage them, but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police and I was accompanied out of the venue.”

That is no way to endear IPOB to the Igbo or anyone else.

And then there is the image of IPOB that the attack created around the world. It is as though the attackers — themselves foreigners — have ownership of the place and may decide who may and who may not visit.

The emotionally charged and incoherent rant of one of the attackers said it all. “It is very obvious that Ekweremadu experienced the shock of his life today,” he said. “They can do whatever they want to do in that contraption called zoo Nigeria. But as long as this place is concerned, Europe, America, Canada, name it, anywhere they go we will get them…. We’ve been able to paint him with eggs and that is only just the beginning, he is lucky.”

And then came the curious claim that the Western world is a place where one may assault another with no fear of consequences. “We are in the Western world, nothing will happen to us,” the spokesman said. “The only thing is that we will go to court. There is a rule of law here.”

A tweet credited to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu concurred with the Nuremberg rant. The attack of Ekweremadu, it said more or less, is a warning to all Igbo leaders who don’t toe IPOB’s line . In reality, it could be a sign that IPOB is becoming nothing but an irritant around the world.