No To Restructuring, Means No To United Nigeria -By FBI Oyefeso

Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba!

We are not the same, we are a people of distinct Culture, tradition and Believes, as such, we deserve to grow and develop at our pace as it were in the Regional Government System we practiced during independence in 1960.

As against the circular Idea that we are one, and that the unity of Nigeria is not Negotiable, It’s time to tell ourselves The Hard Truth. The notion “The Unity of Nigeria is Not Negotiable” is only visible if Northern Nigeria aligns with the Southern Nigeria on restructuring otherwise, Nigeria Unity Not Negotiable Notion will become the greatest hard to sell lies we were told right from our childhood.

Denying our differences Is denying the truth of who we are.

We are Multi Ethnic Nation,

A Nation of distinct Culture,

Religion and Believes.

What works for the Hausa Nation

Should not be enforce on the Igbo

and Yoruba Nation, vice versa. The north recently said they want SARS while the south said no to SARS, why the melodrama? Let SARS stay in the north and vacate the south, and for the Social Media regulations, the north can silent it’s people by clamping down on social media in all northern States while they leave us at the south alone to find ways to deal with our people our own way; that is the only way we can live in peace in this nation, every region should develop at their own pace and no region should play supremacist role over the other.

Every Nation “Hausa, Igbo,

Yoruba and by extension the South South should be allow to develop

at their own pace; to make laws that suits their people through Regional Model of Government as it were from 1960-1966 before military Government destroy that beautiful foundation for our development.

The idea of Unitary Government

is the beginning of our failure

to live up to the expectation of

our founding fathers 60 years after

Independence.

And the negative effect is what outplayed with the #EndSarsProtest.

So, moving forward is to go back to our default mode of existence, to correct the wrong of our past leaders, by forcing the present political leaders and traditional monarch to restore us back to the arrangement that our founding fathers negotiated for us during independence, nothing more, nothing less.

Now is the time to kick start the process of total restructuring of Nigeria back to regional Government which remains the best system for us, it’s not time to start to play politics of who become president and senator in 2023.

Our political leaders will never lead the way to achieve this mile stone for us on their own will, remember the Confab Report during President Jonathan? He had a golden opportunity to get us back on the part of peace and progress but lacks the Political will, on the same vein, Gen. Buhari was voted to power in 2015 on the expectation that he will restructure Nigeria back to true Federalism, and few years later into his administration, we were told that restructuring means deferent thing for deferent people.

The onus is on the youths of this great Nation to rewrite history, and set us again on the path of development and peaceful coexistence of diverse ethno religious nation’s of this great country.

No to Restructuring, Means No to Unity of Nigeria.

FBI Oyefeso is a political analyst, a journalist by training and a youth development advocate, he is one of the emerging young political leaders in Nigeria, he contested for the Governorship of Ogun State in 2019 election, he is the Executive Director of Nigeria Youths in Politics (NYP).