Northern Nigeria And Arewa Youths Must Hear This -By J. Ezike

Ordinarily, I would not have inclined to pen this article. I would not have inclined to respond to the sputum release of garbage meant to function as a threatening remark, as an intimidating press statement, as an ultimatum coughed out of some strep throats whose breaths reek heavily of pharyngitis and the die-hard stench of gworo. However, silence has a way of according consent when in fact consent has been refrained from taking the reins. But silence itself also knows when to break its chain and set forth to the wind that lay in state in the open.

A few days after the funeral of the vigilante establishment proposal, a power riot broke out in Aso Rock, behind closed doors, of course. No one, but Ahamefuna, seemed to have known about the coming of Ruga which rose all about the Sokoto Caliphate’s alternative devised as a corrective for the wayward arrogance of the Miyetti Allah Confraternity. The Ruga project which is now the central of the Sokoto Caliphate’s vision and which will certainly pass for the apocalypse of “One Nigeria” is to be adopted as the strong-willed agenda that must be foisted, with stubborn pride, upon the rest of the South. And which carries along with it a couple of stealth alliances and monikers. And these monikers, in line with the strategized plans, will be substituted into the spotlight, in wake of every aborted proposal by the Sokoto Caliphate.

Prior to the Ruga initiative, Ahamefuna had mentioned that the vigilante establishment proposal by the Miyetti Allah would evolve and take on new forms, new names and new projects. And each proposal would come thicker, stealthier than the predecessors and would eventually maneuver the Middle Belt and the South out of their ancestral lands, out of their inheritances.

J.Ezike

In the words of Yinka Odumakin: “Their ultimatum shows that they are taking it too far. They have the audacity to abuse and insult us. At this stage, it shows that they are craving for war and we call on the international community and the United Nations to organize a referendum for Nigeria...” In the past, whenever the North and its Caliphate barks, like the wild dogs which they are, the rest of the South becomes fretful and like helpless children, they cry, portraying the unwavering coward façade with a pathetic tone of innocence and the sickness of European religion that dissuades them from acting in accordance with the universal laws of survival. These lily-livered Southerners who pride themselves as men and even though it shows in their faces and in their sexual functions, their masculinities are bereft of guts, of the audacity to destroy the destroyers of their lands and heritage. All they do is talk and sermonize, all they do is pray and dramatize but they have forfeited one universal rule of survival. And it states that there is no survival of a people without the employment of violence. People must die. Blood must flow. This is simply the jungle law, my friend. When a man comes to your doorpost with a machete and with an eloquent intention to send you on a long vacation, to the transcendental world of Ndi Ichie na Nde Muo, you don’t kneel and beg, you don’t pray and fast. No. You pick up your machete and reduce that bastard to chunks of cow meat. And if you wish to save yourself the stress and time, you simply put a bullet in his head. It is not a sin, my Southern friend. It is called survival. The animals of the jungle understand these simple laws. The wolves may be chilling in their barrage of numbers but they know too well not to trespass the borders of the big cats. It is a near-death adventure, an expedition that would bequeath onto them the most indescribable cruelty, the most inexpressible war that the jungle has ever witnessed.

In the words of Asari Dokubo: “We are not the same people. We are different people. We want to go our separate ways. If Nigeria is crumbling it is only postponing doomsday but certainly it will happen. Nigeria will break. But the question is; how many people are going to die? What is the amount of blood we are going to shed? With these animals, it’s not possible for us to go peacefully. We want to go peacefully but if they impose war on us – we will not fold our hands.” Like pictures we’ve seen of the Neanderthal tribes and savages, the Fulanis ought to be living in caves, faraway from modern civilization, from the 21st century. They have never contributed to the advancement of the human race, except in the field of terrorism and mass indoctrination of radical Islam. It must be said that there is something greatly psychosocially abnormal about them. And it seems that their inability to walk in tandem and at the same pace with the World has left them rooted and stuck in the year 20 BC. They are certainly one of the most primitive, the most backward race on earth. Even the Sokoto Caliphate agrees with me.

In the words of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: “We are an endangered species (The Biafrans, the South-West and the Middle-Belt) the only way we can sustain our relevance and preserve our race from extinction is in making sure that the land we come from is liberated and free.” We must admit that the Governors of the South-East and the Ohaneze socio-cultural group are not to be trusted with eyes closed. A reliable report reaching us shows that certain portions of lands within the Old Eastern Region precisely in Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Benue have been contracted and allocated by stealth, to Fulani Herdsmen. While some settlements had been established since 2015, others cropped up in the wake of the suspended Ruga project. Slowly, these Igbo lands are evolving into the modern-day Sokoto where Fura Da Nono and sodomized cattle are bred for human consumption and Islamic extremism are made viral in the minds of the indigenes. These lands belonging to Ndigbo have become unquiet, occupied and bequeathed onto foreign elements by some of the Governors of the South-East with Dave Umahi as the arrow-head of this operation. And this discovery has shown how deep and damaging their betrayal of the land and the people has gone in ensuring that the will of the Sokoto Caliphate is made manifest. And it is true that they have done this clearly out of sane mind, with an unmistakable intention to impress their masters. But we, the Young Biafran Revolutionaries are not fools. We know the secrets hidden in their proudly pursed lips and the rigid desires to place posterity on mortgage. We are not emotional people driven out of logic. We are not ignorant of the weight of the Eastern Leadership on our plights and misfortunes. We are aware of their greed that helped to dispossess our people of their ancestral homes and unleashed untold genocide on thousands. And that greed drove the families of the deceased to an overflowing grief and placed a death sentence on their surviving heads and in the new light of their afflictions cursed them as “terrorists” before the world. We are not moved by vain press statements, empty promises and fantastic rhetoric that are simply a distraction from their most appalling atrocities against the land and the people. We are simply adherents of the universal laws. And we believe with military confidence that what goes up must come down. For every crime against the Biafran people, in the past and present, there will be an inescapable judgment. Every plan in the secrets will be rendered bare in the open and every Biafran blood spilled on the altar of Fulani Hegemony will be avenged. And that vengeance begins in the Government Houses in Biafraland.

In the words of Fani Kayode: ”If you do me I do you. If you Ruga me I Puga you.” The Northern Nigeria, obviously, have been eaten up by the delusion of grandeur and the monopoly of violence. And the young arewa population is certainly basking in their fathers’ reflected victory of 1970 that was made possible by Britain, the EU, the OAU and the US conspiratorial silence. What these arewa youths don’t know is that this is a new age, a new time. Their collective belief that it was Britain and the World, after all, who had helped their fathers in 1967 and thus would do same in 2019 is the costly mistake that would earn them eternal regret and a sorrow that will never find a healing experience. And to think that they are the only ones in league with the devil is indeed laughable. Whatever evil they think they own, the South can very well afford it too. And whichever way they prefer “One Nigeria” to die, either in peace or in pieces, we in the South and we in Biafraland will dance to that music.

In the words of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo: “War will soon break out in Nigeria, mark my words.” Ahamefuna and I had seen this coming. When those of us in IPOB, MASSOB, IYC and LNC countered the idea of “One Nigeria” with the idea of “peaceful disintegration” and further declared the union as unworkable and unviable, we were called miscreants and unpatriotic elements. But it is now clear to some that we were in fact the good guys, the protagonists in this violent, horror drama titled; “One Nigeria.” I urge anyone who has the luxury of time to revisit the first article I had published this year exclusively on Opinion Nigeria. “The Hangman and the Sacrificial: 2019, Time For Britain To Recognize The Humanity Of Biafra.” The aforesaid article was written on the 1st of January 2019, North American time and was published on the 2nd of January 2019, Biafran time. I had said that 2018 was the year of the flame but 2019 would be the year of the fire. Everything I wrote in that article is playing out now and is gradually unfolding. On the 7th of November 2016, I declared Donald Trump, on my twitter page, as the next president of the United States of America. On the 8th of November 2016, Donald Trump was declared the winner. There is absolutely no prophecy of mine whether written or spoken in the past or present that has not been honored by the Most High. Listen my friend; it is true that I appear small in size with a tone of handsomeness that lends child’s play to my utterances. It is true that I have a questionable history. It is true that I had made very careless mistakes in my youth. It is true that I am far from Holy, far from Perfection. But it is also true that I was forced and chosen by the Most High to do this work, to help free Biafra from slavery. I have never spoken my words but the words of the Most High. I am one of those aliens who have a way of seeing and hearing things. We are not mad or mentally challenged. No. We are simply possessed. This is something the heathens cannot comprehend. We do not employ technologies to see and hear things on our behalf, like others do. Rather, we are employed by the Divine to see and hear things, which others can’t. I am not writing this to praise myself. No. I am writing this so that the person reading this article will understand who I am. Like Ahamefuna would say: “Ndi a maara onye anyi bu.”

On the 1st of June, I was guided by the Divine to write an Open Letter to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. And I said that there is an inevitable, second Biafra War but that war could be avoided and that it is exclusively in the hands of the West, the Yoruba race to avert it. Those who wish to gain more details on this subject should read that essay titled; “Open Letter to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.” I am not surprised that he, Chief Obasanjo, now resonates with what I had said in that essay. Now, I want to say something. And the Northern Nigeria and its Caliphate should pay attention. For I bring the message of the Most High . This second Biafran War or second civil war which they are stirring will lead to the near-extinction of the entire Fulani race in Nigeria and even the Sokoto Caliphate will not be spared. This war will be “totally” different from what was obtainable in 1967-1970. Should they harm the millions of innocent Southerners resident in the North and force the declaration of an Independent State of Biafra via war, a near-extinction of the Fulani is inevitable, unavoidable. I am talking about an apocalypse, a tragedy beyond imagination. Those who think Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a terrorist or that Asari Dokubo is a militant are yet to register the multitudes of extremely “dangerous terrorists and militants” within Biafraland, waiting to unleash our ruthlessness, our fire of destruction against the evil that projects itself as “One Nigeria.” The Northern Nigeria has issued a threat and has declared war on the South and the Middle-Belt. Now, their language is no longer tacit. It is eloquent. And we on the South of the British Contraption got the message and are waiting for them to carry out their threats when the 30-day ultimatum elapses.

